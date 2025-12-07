



The Indian Army has taken a significant step forward in addressing its fuel logistics challenges in high-altitude areas by commissioning the first underground fuel, oil, and lubricant (FOL) storage facility in the Kargil Sector.





Titled Project Sena Sarthi, it consists of newly constructed storage tanks that will double the fuel-holding capacity, ensuring sustained operational preparedness for troops deployed in one of the most challenging terrains and climatic conditions in the country.



This development, part of the initiative called Project Sena Sarthi, aims to enhance the operational readiness of troops stationed in some of the most inhospitable and strategically critical regions of the country.





The new facility will double the fuel storage capacity, ensuring a more reliable and sustained supply of essential fuel resources.





High-altitude regions like Ladakh and the Northeast pose substantial logistical difficulties due to their extreme climatic conditions and treacherous terrain. At altitudes of up to 20,000 feet, sub-zero temperatures significantly impact the physical and chemical stability of FOL products.





These conditions necessitate specialised storage and handling arrangements to maintain fuel quality and safety. The Army primarily relies on road transportation for fuel supply, but severe winter weather frequently cuts off areas such as Kargil and Ladakh from the rest of the country, making fuel stocking essential before the onset of the harsh winter season.





To mitigate these challenges, several approaches are currently employed. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed diesel and lubricants specially formulated for use in high-altitude environments.





Additionally, additives and blends are used to enhance fuel performance under extreme temperature variations. The underground storage tanks, insulated and sometimes heated, improve fuel preservation and reduce the risk of operational failures due to fuel degradation.





However, these sophisticated methods entail higher costs and increased maintenance efforts, reflecting the overall complexity of supplying fuel in mountainous and frigid conditions.





One of the critical operational hurdles relates to the form in which fuel is transported and stored at forward positions. Traditionally, the Indian Army uses 200-litre mild steel barrels for carrying FOL.





Although these barrels are durable, practical constraints exist. Their considerable weight and size make handling cumbersome, particularly in remote and difficult terrains.





Moreover, the barrels are prone to rust, which poses maintenance and safety issues. Their bulkiness also consumes valuable storage space, which is at a premium in these logistical hubs.





A particular constraint arises from the barrels’ incompatibility with helicopter-lift operations, especially in mountainous zones. Helicopter transport, often necessary to supply remote outposts, requires lightweight, compact, and robust containers that can be transported as underslung loads. The existing barrels do not meet these criteria, limiting the flexibility and speed of fuel supply under urgent operational conditions.





Recognising these challenges, the Indian Army has issued a call to the domestic industry for the development of new-generation fuel containers. The requested design features include robustness and lightweight construction, portability, and the ability to fold or collapse to occupy minimal space when empty.





Such innovations would markedly improve storage efficiency and handling ease. The barrels must also endure harsh temperature ranges, from minus 45 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius, and withstand the impact from falls or drops in rugged terrain.





Countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have already pioneered such fuel drum solutions tailored for rapid deployment and transportability, including compatibility with helicopter-lift techniques.





The Indian Army's quest to emulate or innovate similar technology underlines a strategic move to enhance logistical sustainability and readiness in high-altitude deployments.





This latest advancement with the underground FOL storage and the potential development of advanced fuel containers is vital for maintaining effective defence logistics.





It reflects an understanding that operational success in difficult terrains depends not just on combat capabilities but equally on the efficient and reliable support systems that ensure troops remain supplied and ready for extended periods under extreme conditions.





Based On Tribune Report







