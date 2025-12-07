



Russia's state-run nuclear corporation ROSATOM has delivered the first consignment of nuclear fuel for the initial loading of the third reactor at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu.​





Russia has initiated the first delivery of nuclear fuel for the third unit at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step in India-Russia energy cooperation.

This consignment, transported via a special cargo flight from Russia's Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, comprises advanced VVER-1000 fuel assemblies designed for enhanced performance.

The shipment aligns with a 2024 contract ensuring lifetime fuel supply for units 3 and 4, underscoring Moscow's steadfast commitment despite international pressures.​​

A total of seven flights are scheduled to deliver the complete reactor core and reserve fuel, keeping the project on track for commissioning in 2026-27. The new TVS-2M fuel, introduced since 2022 in Kudankulam's operational units 1 and 2, enables 18-month operating cycles, reducing downtime and boosting electricity output. Units 3 and 4 will be the first VVER-1000 reactors worldwide to launch directly on this extended cycle, reflecting successful joint engineering by Russian and Indian teams.​​

Kudankulam, India's largest nuclear facility, features six VVER-1000 reactors with a combined capacity of 6,000 MW. Units 1 and 2, grid-connected in 2013 and 2016 respectively, already supply 2,000 MW to southern India, with efficiency gains from prior fuel upgrades. Units 5 and 6 remain under construction, positioning the site as a cornerstone of India's nuclear expansion.





The delivery coincided precisely with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in New Delhi for a two-day bilateral visit, underscoring the robust momentum in India-Russia civil nuclear cooperation.​





