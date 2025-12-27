



The Indian Army is intensifying its preparations for future warfare by establishing a dedicated drone force. This strategic initiative recognises the pivotal role that unmanned systems will play in modern conflicts.





Drone units are now being integrated across all arms and services, marking a comprehensive overhaul of operational capabilities.





To support this expansion, the Army is setting up specialised drone training centres at 19 major military institutions. These include the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Officers Training Academies in Chennai and Gaya, the Infantry School in Mhow, and the School of Artillery in Deolali. The centres aim to deliver structured training from officer cadets to field formations, ensuring widespread proficiency.





Soldiers will receive hands-on instruction in operating nano, micro, small, and medium-class drones. These platforms are tailored for critical missions such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and offensive operations. Training programmes emphasise practical skills to maximise effectiveness in diverse combat scenarios.





A key aspect of the plan involves deploying between 8,000 and 10,000 drones per corps. This ambitious scale underscores the Army's commitment to saturation coverage on the battlefield. Priority is given to indigenously developed systems, fostering self-reliance in defence technology.





Government schemes like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) programme and the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative are bolstering domestic drone production. These efforts have accelerated the development and induction of home-grown platforms. Notably, the Nagastra-1 loitering munition, capable of precision strikes, has already entered service.





The Nagastra-1 exemplifies India's progress in loitering munitions, which can loiter over targets before executing kamikaze-style attacks. Its indigenous design reduces dependency on foreign suppliers and enhances tactical flexibility. Similar platforms are being scaled up to equip forward units.





In parallel, the Army is fortifying its counter-drone defences to neutralise hostile unmanned threats. Systems such as the D4 anti-drone platform, SAKSHAM, and Bhargavastra have been indigenously developed for detection, tracking, and neutralisation. These form a multi-layered shield against enemy drone incursions.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has pioneered a laser-based drone defence system with an engagement range of up to two kilometres. This directed-energy weapon offers a silent, ammunition-free means to down aerial threats. Integration across formations will create robust no-fly zones for adversaries.





Looking to the future, the Army has set a target to train every soldier in basic drone operations by 2027. This democratisation of drone skills will transform infantry units into versatile, tech-enabled forces. Universal proficiency promises to revolutionise ground manoeuvres and decision-making.





Virtual reality-based drone simulators will play a central role in achieving this goal. These tools provide safe, realistic, and cost-effective training environments, simulating real-world conditions without risking hardware. They enable scalable instruction, even in remote postings.





This drone-centric doctrine draws lessons from recent conflicts, where unmanned systems have dictated battlefield outcomes. Drones offer persistent surveillance, reduced risk to personnel, and precision strikes, outpacing traditional manned platforms. The Indian Army's proactive stance positions it ahead in high-intensity warfare.





Indigenous focus aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, minimising import vulnerabilities amid geopolitical tensions. Collaborations with private firms under iDEX are yielding swarm-capable drones and AI-enhanced autonomy. These advancements promise exponential growth in operational tempo.





Challenges remain, including spectrum management for drone swarms and electronic warfare resilience. The Army is addressing these through joint exercises and R&D investments. Countermeasures against adversary jamming and spoofing are being prioritised.





By 2027, the drone force will integrate with existing artillery, aviation, and signals arms, creating a networked kill web. Soldiers trained in drone ops will enhance situational awareness, from border patrols to deep strikes. This evolution heralds a new era of unmanned dominance in Indian Army doctrine.





Based On India Today Report







