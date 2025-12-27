



The Indian Army has achieved a remarkable milestone in self-reliance by indigenising 159 out of 175 ammunition variants, reaching 91 per cent self-sufficiency.





This progress sharply reduces dependence on imports, particularly amid global supply chain disruptions caused by insecurity. The development ensures sustained firepower for prolonged conflicts, bolstering the nation's war readiness.





To accelerate this Atmanirbharta drive, the Ministry of Defence has partnered with defence public sector undertakings like Munitions India Ltd (MIL) and private firms such as Solar Industries India Ltd. These collaborations have been pivotal following Operation Sindoor, which maintained high operational readiness across the three services.





Of the remaining 16 variants, the Ministry has initiated in-house production for four to seven types, including bullets, rockets, and missiles. These smart munitions aim to enhance warfighting capabilities with precision strikes. Key among them are the Russian-origin Armour-Piercing Fin-Stabilised Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) anti-tank rounds and the Swedish-designed 84 mm ammunition.





The push for technology transfer began as early as 2015–16 for the Russian APFSDS. Production facilities at MIL's headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra, are now at an advanced stage. Similarly, transfer of technology for the 84 mm ammunition from Sweden has been secured, with a dedicated plant under setup.





In a pragmatic move, the Army and Ministry have grouped five low-volume variants under “economic order quantities.” Existing reserves suffice for these, so domestic production is deemed unnecessary. This decision optimises resources without compromising readiness.





Future warfare demands intensity and complexity, where smart ammunition provides a decisive edge. Sources emphasise the need for precise, deep strikes that minimise collateral damage while neutralising vital targets. The Army is extending this focus to artillery and combat UAVs.





Progress has been steady: last year, 154 of 175 variants—88 per cent—were indigenised. This year, the Army procured ammunition worth approximately ₹6,000 crore under Emergency Procurement-6, safeguarding operational preparedness and firepower.





Beyond indigenisation, the Ministry is addressing peacetime production viability through exports. India has ramped up shipments of military-grade ammunition and explosives to the United States, European nations, and others. These include small-, medium-, and large-calibre rounds, artillery shells, rockets, and high explosives like TNT, RDX, and HMX.





This dual strategy of self-reliance and global outreach positions India strongly in defence manufacturing. It not only mitigates import risks but also generates revenue to sustain production lines. The 91 per cent indigenisation marks a strategic leap, aligning with broader national goals of defence autonomy.





