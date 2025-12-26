



The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of 20 Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), complete with associated ground support equipment, to enhance the Indian Army's capabilities.





These systems are earmarked equally, with 10 units designated for plains operations and 10 for high-altitude or mountainous environments, addressing diverse terrains along borders such as the Line of Actual Control.





The initiative aligns firmly with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programs, prioritising indigenous development and vendors capable of meeting stringent requirements.





The RFI serves multiple purposes: finalising Services Qualitative Requirements (SQRs), determining the procurement category—potentially Buy (Indian-IDDM) or other indigenous routes—and shortlisting probable Indian industry partners.





Operational demands stipulate that the RPAs must function seamlessly during day and night across all terrains and common weather conditions prevalent in India. They require resilience against winds up to 60 knots in high-altitude areas and 30 knots in plains, rainfall intensities of 20 mm per hour, gusts reaching 10 knots during take-off and landing, and operations within non-thunderous clouds.





A modular and scalable architecture forms the core of the design, enabling future upgrades with minimal modifications that preserve subsystem performance. The platforms must support simultaneous carriage of at least two payload types, enhancing mission adaptability in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles.





Payload versatility includes Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) cameras for visual and thermal imaging, Communications Intelligence (COMINT) for signal interception, Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) for emitter analysis, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) for all-weather imaging, Foliage Penetrating (FOPEN) radar for concealed target detection, and communication relay systems for extended network coverage. Such multi-sensor integration bolsters real-time situational awareness in contested environments.





Tactical RPAs offer pivotal advantages in modern warfare, including rapid deployment without reliance on fixed runways, heightened mission flexibility, and precision in challenging terrains. Their mobility eases launch and recovery, proving invaluable for counter-insurgency, border surveillance, and high-intensity conflicts.





This procurement complements the Indian Army's expanding drone ecosystem, exemplified by the recent formation of 380 ASHNI platoons across infantry units—excluding elite Para and Para SF formations. Each platoon, comprising 20 specialised soldiers, operates First Person View (FPV) drones for ISR and precision strikes, underscoring a doctrinal shift towards unmanned systems.





The RFI emerges amid broader Army modernisation, including Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR) 2025 emphases on high-altitude surveillance platforms. It positions tactical RPAs to integrate with existing units, amplifying battlefield transparency from tactical to operational levels.





Indian defence industry stakeholders, from established players like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to emerging drone specialists, stand poised to respond, fostering technological sovereignty. Successful bids will likely emphasise proven high-altitude endurance, drawing from prior indigenous successes in loitering munitions and swarm drones.





Procurement timelines post-RFI will involve Expression of Interest (EoI), detailed trials, and contract award, potentially accelerating under emergency powers if border threats intensify. This step fortifies the Army's multi-domain superiority, particularly along northern frontiers.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







