



Chennai-based Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Limited (BBBS) has deployed its advanced Vajra Sentinel Anti-Drone System at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, enhancing capital defence against unmanned aerial threats.





This deployment underscores India's push towards indigenous defence technologies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Big Bang Boom Solutions, a defence start-up headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, specialises in counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS). The company secured a contract worth over ₹200 crore from the Indian Air Force and Army in 2024 for its Vajra Sentinel technology.





Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai now operates at full capacity, producing over 100 systems monthly to meet domestic and global demands.





The Vajra Sentinel System represents a next-generation C-UAS solution designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones, including commercially available off-the-shelf (COTS) models like DJI Mavic and Phantom.





It employs passive RF sensor technology to minimise false alarms, complemented by artificial intelligence, computer vision algorithms, and a smart neural network for autonomous countermeasures such as signal jamming. The sensor and jammer units adhere to MIL-STD-810G standards for durability in harsh environments.





This system has proven its mettle in real-world scenarios, notably during Operation Sindoor in 2025, a swift Indian military response to a Pakistan-backed terror attack.





Deployed by the Indian Army and Air Force, Vajra Sentinel effectively countered multiple foreign-origin drones, likely Chinese-made given Pakistan's heavy reliance on such imports, providing a critical shield in forward areas.





User feedback highlighted its superior performance over domestic and global counterparts, passing acceptance tests on the first attempt—a rare achievement for start-ups.





The recent installation at Kartavya Path, a symbolically vital site in the national capital, marks a significant expansion of Vajra Sentinel's role from border operations to urban security. Social media and defence outlets reported the deployment around 24 December 2025, emphasising its contribution to securing India's skies with homegrown innovation.





BBBS's journey—from a two-person team testing prototypes in a 500-square-foot boardroom to battle-proven systems—exemplifies rapid indigenous R&D, supported by initiatives like Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).





Vajra Sentinel's capabilities extend to handling autonomous drones through omni-directional and directional antennas, integrated motherboards, and advanced detection software.





Upgrades such as AESA radar and kamikaze drone integration are available on demand, ensuring adaptability to evolving threats. The system's DGAQA clearance and field trial successes position BBBS as a key player in India's defence ecosystem.





This deployment at Kartavya Path not only bolsters layered air defence in high-value urban zones but also signals confidence in private sector contributions to national security.





As drone threats proliferate globally, Vajra Sentinel's track record—from Operation Sindoor to the capital—reinforces India's strategic autonomy in C-UAS technology. BBBS continues to accelerate deliveries, drawing lessons from operational feedback to refine future iterations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







