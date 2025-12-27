



The Indian Army has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of 20 Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), also referred to as Tactical UAVs, with a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of up to 800 kg.





This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Defence, aims to bolster intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities across diverse operational terrains. The systems include associated ground support equipment, underscoring a comprehensive approach to enhancing battlefield awareness.





The procurement splits equally into 10 units optimised for plains operations and 10 for high-altitude or mountainous environments, such as those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This dual configuration addresses India's varied border landscapes, from low-level deserts to extreme elevations exceeding 5,000 metres.





The RFI aligns with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, prioritising indigenous design, development, and manufacturing (IDDM) to foster self-reliance in defence production.





Key objectives of the RFI include finalising Services Qualitative Requirements (SQRs), determining the procurement category—potentially Buy (Indian-IDDM)—and shortlisting capable Indian industry partners.





Vendors must demonstrate modular and scalable architectures that allow future upgrades with minimal subsystem disruptions. The platforms demand all-weather, day-and-night operability across Indian terrains, resilient to winds up to 60 knots at high altitudes and 30 knots in plains, rainfall of 20 mm per hour, 10-knot gusts during take-off and landing, and non-thunderous cloud conditions.





Payload versatility stands central to the requirements, with simultaneous support for at least two types from a suite including Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) cameras for visual and thermal imaging, Communications Intelligence (COMINT) for signal interception, Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) for emitter characterisation, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) for all-weather mapping,





Foliage Penetrating (FOPEN) radar for concealed targets, and communication relays for network extension. This multi-sensor fusion promises real-time situational awareness in contested, denied environments. Such capabilities prove vital for counter-insurgency, border patrolling, and high-intensity conflicts where precision and persistence matter.





Tactical RPAs offer distinct warfighting edges through runway-independent rapid deployment, superior mission flexibility, and ease of launch-recovery in rugged terrains. Their integration amplifies the Indian Army's evolving drone doctrine, building on recent expansions like 380 ASHNI platoons in infantry units—each with 20 specialists manning First Person View (FPV) drones for ISR and strikes.





This RFI dovetails with the Army's Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR) 2025, emphasising high-altitude surveillance to bridge tactical and operational intelligence gaps.





The Indian defence ecosystem, encompassing giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and nimble drone innovators, appears well-positioned to bid, leveraging successes in loitering munitions and swarm systems.





Post-RFI milestones will encompass Expressions of Interest (EoI), rigorous field trials, and contract awards, potentially expedited via emergency provisions amid border tensions. Indigenous vendors must highlight proven high-altitude endurance and compliance with stringent SQRs to secure shortlisting.





This acquisition signals a doctrinal pivot towards unmanned dominance in multi-domain operations, fortifying northern frontiers against adversarial aerial threats.





By embedding advanced ISR into forward units, the Army enhances transparency and responsiveness without escalating manned risks. Successful induction could set precedents for scaled procurements, propelling India's tactical UAV ecosystem towards global benchmarks.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







