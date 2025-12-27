India and the United States have finalised a landmark deal valued at approximately US$4 billion for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones manufactured by General Atomics, marking one of the largest defence procurements in the history of bilateral ties.





This government-to-government agreement, signed in October 2024 following clearance by India's Cabinet Committee on Security, encompasses not only the drones but also advanced weaponry and the establishment of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities within India.





The procurement allocates 15 SeaGuardian variants to the Indian Navy, with the remaining 16 SkyGuardian drones split equally between the Indian Army and Air Force at eight each. This distribution addresses specific operational needs, building on the Navy's prior experience with two leased MQ-9Bs, one of which was lost in the Bay of Bengal in September 2024 without derailing the deal.





General Atomics has partnered with Bharat Forge Limited to manufacture UAV components, a collaboration announced in early 2023 that aims to bolster India's unmanned aircraft industry and potentially enable local assembly of 21 of the 31 drones.





This partnership, alongside the MRO facility—the first such comprehensive global hub outside the US—promises technology transfer and reduced reliance on foreign logistics, navigating longstanding hurdles in India-US defence cooperation.





Deliveries are slated to commence in January 2029, with the first unit arriving 51 months post-contract and the full fleet by September 2030, spaced over 21 months to allow progressive integration.





Ten drones will arrive in flyaway condition, while the rest undergo assembly in India, enhancing domestic capabilities amid evolving geopolitical pressures from conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.





The MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian variants excel in medium-altitude, long-endurance missions, boasting over 40 hours of endurance, altitudes exceeding 40,000 feet (12,192 metres), and speeds up to 210 knots (389 km/h).





Equipped with satellite communications for over-the-horizon operations, these drones feature open architecture for integrating indigenous payloads, including sensors, electro-optical/infrared systems, and the Lynx multi-mode radar.





Armament options include up to four AGM-114R Hellfire missiles and 450 kg of GBU-39B/B laser-guided small diameter bombs per drone, enabling precision strikes alongside persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).





The SeaGuardian variant stands out for maritime roles, supporting anti-submarine warfare through sonobuoy deployment monitoring, surface search radar, and integration with assets like MH-60R helicopters.





For the Indian Air Force and Army, SkyGuardians will plug critical ISR gaps along the Line of Actual Control with China, offering persistent surveillance over the Himalayas and precise targeting of static or mobile threats in challenging terrain.





Their detect-and-avoid systems ensure seamless integration into civil airspace, complying with NATO STANAG 4671 standards and facilitating operations without dedicated corridors.





The Indian Navy gains immensely from SeaGuardians' all-weather performance and 86% cost advantage over manned aircraft, at roughly US$5,000 per flight hour versus US$35,000 for equivalents. These platforms enable extended monitoring of the Indian Ocean Region, anti-surface warfare, electronic warfare, and humanitarian assistance, aligning with India's recent entry into the US-led Combined Maritime Forces coalition.





Over eight million flight hours logged by the MQ-9B family underscore its reliability, with upgrades like lightning protection, de-icing, and a 40,000-hour airframe life tailored for harsh environments. Basing at sites such as INS Rajali, Porbandar, Sarsawa, and Gorakhpur will optimise coverage across maritime and border domains.





Strategically, the deal amplifies India's over-the-horizon strike potential in the Arabian Sea and northwest Indian Ocean, complementing interdiction during threats like Houthi attacks on shipping. It fosters joint military technology development for next-generation combat drones, positioning India as a hub in global UAV manufacturing without necessitating a formal alliance.





The MRO infrastructure, coupled with Bharat Forge collaboration, addresses technology transfer bottlenecks, potentially introducing sensitive technologies under India's Major Defence Partner status.





This ecosystem could streamline upkeep, cut costs, and support indigenous UAV evolution, ensuring operational readiness for decades amid rising regional challenges.





​​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







