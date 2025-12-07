



The Indian government is actively engaged with Russia to finalise a site for a second nuclear power plant equipped with Russian VVER reactors.





This initiative builds on the success of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP), which currently operates using the same reactor design. Both nations have expressed strong intent to accelerate discussions and overcome existing legal and regulatory hurdles to formalise the project.





The dialogue on establishing the second nuclear site has been ongoing since 2016 but has faced challenges, notably India's nuclear liability law. This law imposes specific responsibilities on suppliers and poses potential risks for foreign companies involved in nuclear projects.





Despite these difficulties, India and Russia remain committed to finding workable solutions that facilitate easier foreign supplier participation, thereby ensuring the project’s smooth progress.





The new power station will feature Russian-designed VVER (Water-Water Energetic Reactor) technology. VVER reactors are pressurised water reactors known for their safety and efficiency, and their success at Kudankulam paves the way for their expanded deployment. The positive operational track record of the existing facility strengthens confidence in selecting this technology for the second plant, promising reliable and sustainable power generation.





Beyond the new site, Russia continues to supply fuel and provide lifecycle support for the current Kudankulam plant. Units 3 to 6 are under construction, and this sustained collaboration ensures their timely completion and integration into India's power grid. The continuation of fuel supply and maintenance reinforces the strategic nuclear partnership between the two countries.





This collaboration fits into India’s broader energy ambitions, notably its clean energy and nuclear capacity goals. India aims to increase its nuclear power capacity significantly, targeting 100 gigawatts by 2047 as part of its endeavour to reduce carbon emissions and diversify its energy portfolio. The Russian partnership is expected to play a key role in achieving these long-term objectives.





Additionally, Russia has signalled openness to cooperation on small modular reactors (SMRs). SMRs are compact, scalable nuclear reactors that offer flexibility and potentially lower costs with safer and faster deployment. India’s interest in exploring SMR technology reflects its forward-looking strategy to innovate within the nuclear energy sector and further diversify its sources of clean power.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding nuclear cooperation in recent joint statements. Their leadership underlines the political will to drive these projects forward, ensuring that strategic and technical cooperation between India and Russia continues to deepen in the energy domain.





Together, India and Russia's plans for the second VVER-based plant, ongoing fuel cycle support for Kudankulam, and exploration of SMR technology highlight a comprehensive and multi-faceted nuclear energy partnership. This robust framework not only supports India's energy security and climate goals but also strengthens bilateral ties through sustained technological and industrial collaboration.





