The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a landmark success on 24 December 2025 with the LVM-3-M6 mission, launching the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for US-based AST SpaceMobile from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.





The launch occurred precisely at 8:55 AM IST, culminating in a 15-minute flight that placed the satellite into its intended low Earth orbit of approximately 520 km with exceptional accuracy.





This mission marked the sixth operational flight of the LVM-3 rocket and its third dedicated commercial endeavour, underscoring ISRO's growing prowess in the global launch market.





The BlueBird Block-2, weighing 6,100 kg, became the heaviest payload ever deployed into low Earth orbit by an Indian launcher, surpassing previous records and validating LVM-3's heavy-lift capabilities.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan hailed the achievement as pivotal, emphasising the rocket's impeccable 100 per cent success rate across all launches since 2017, now totalling nine consecutive missions including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3.





He highlighted that this identical LVM-3 variant has been earmarked and human-rated for the forthcoming Gaganyaan program, India's ambitious human spaceflight initiative, thereby bolstering national confidence in its execution.





In remarks to ANI, Narayanan stated, "From 2017 to today, whatever launches done by LVM-3 rocket have been a 100 per cent success. This is the same rocket we have earmarked for the human-rating level for the Gaganyaan program.





This success gives further confidence to go ahead with the Gaganyaan program." Mission Director T Victor Joseph noted the rapid turnaround, with back-to-back LVM-3 missions spaced just 52 days apart, demonstrating enhanced synchronisation across ISRO centres.





The BlueBird Block-2 satellite forms part of AST SpaceMobile's constellation aimed at delivering direct-to-smartphone connectivity, enabling high-speed 4G/5G broadband, voice, video calls, texting, and streaming worldwide without ground infrastructure.





This commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and AST SpaceMobile reflects India's expanding role in international space commerce.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the team via a post on X, describing the launch as "a significant stride in India’s space sector" and "a proud milestone" that fortifies heavy-lift capabilities while advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat.





He added, "With LVM-3 demonstrating reliable heavy-lift performance, we are strengthening the foundations for future missions such as Gaganyaan, expanding commercial launch services and deepening global partnerships."





Narayanan further underscored India's rising stature among space-faring nations, citing Chandrayaan-3's success as a catalyst for collaborations like that with Japan.





He confirmed approvals for Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5, asserting, "There is a saying that strength only respects strength... Today, I can proudly say as an Indian, we are rubbing shoulders with the developed countries of the space-faring nations."



