



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed the Indian government's unwavering commitment to repatriating fugitives evading justice, in response to a viral video featuring economic offenders Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya.





This statement comes amid public outrage over social media content that appeared to mock their fugitive status.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the matter during a press briefing on Friday, emphasising that multiple layers of legal processes are underway. He noted that discussions with several foreign governments are ongoing to secure the return of those wanted by Indian law, including high-profile economic fugitives.





"We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India return to the country," Jaiswal stated. "For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on. There are several layers of legalities involved, but we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here."





The controversy erupted after Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League chairman facing charges of financial irregularities, shared photos and a video on social media platforms X and Instagram. The content depicted Modi celebrating Vijay Mallya's 70th birthday in London, with Modi captioning it as a "Glorious Evening" for his friend.





In one widely circulated clip, Modi brazenly referred to himself and Mallya as "the two biggest fugitives of India," accompanied by the provocative remark: "Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya." The post triggered sharp backlash online, with critics accusing the duo of flouting Indian justice while flaunting their lavish lifestyles abroad.





Both individuals have long faced serious allegations in India. Vijay Mallya, the erstwhile kingpin of Kingfisher Airlines, is accused of defaulting on loans exceeding ₹9,000 crore owed to public sector banks. Lalit Modi, meanwhile, is implicated in money laundering and corruption cases tied to the IPL's early years, with enforcement agencies seeking his extradition from the United Kingdom.





Despite their denials of wrongdoing, neither has returned to India to face trial. Mallya has resided in the UK since 2016, fighting extradition proceedings, while Modi has similarly evaded return despite non-bailable warrants.





This incident underscores broader challenges in India's pursuit of fugitive economic offenders. In a recent Lok Sabha disclosure, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary revealed that 15 individuals have been officially declared Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA), as of 31 October 2025.





Among these, nine are linked to massive financial frauds against public sector banks, including prominent names like Vijay Mallya and diamantaire Nirav Modi. The collective principal loss inflicted by these 15 FEOs stands at ₹26,645 crore, with accrued interest from non-performing asset (NPA) dates adding another ₹31,437 crore as of the same cutoff.





Recovery efforts have yielded ₹19,187 crore from these offenders up to 31 October 2025, according to the minister. This represents partial restitution, but the outstanding dues highlight the scale of economic sabotage perpetrated by such fugitives.





Vijay Mallya recently reignited debate by publicly questioning the Central government and banks over purported inconsistencies in recovery figures attributed to him. In a statement earlier this month, he demanded the appointment of a retired judge to probe the matter, claiming overstatements in the amounts owed.





The MEA's firm stance signals no let-up in diplomatic and legal pressures. India has pursued extradition treaties and mutual legal assistance pacts aggressively, with successes in cases like that of Mehul Choksi, though high-profile holdouts like Mallya persist due to protracted UK court battles.





Public sentiment remains inflamed, viewing the viral video as a direct affront to India's justice system and the taxpayers bearing the brunt of these defaults. Social media erupted with calls for swift action, hashtags trending under #BringBackMallya and #JusticeForIndia.





The FEOA, enacted in 2018, empowers authorities to confiscate assets of absconding offenders without lengthy trials, marking a pivotal shift in India's arsenal against economic fugitives. It allows for attachment of properties both in India and abroad, streamlining recovery.





As of late 2025, the Act's implementation has faced hurdles, including jurisdictional conflicts and appeals in host nations. Nevertheless, the government's multi-pronged approach—combining diplomacy, legislation, and enforcement—demonstrates resolve amid global scrutiny.





For Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, the birthday revelry in London serves as a stark reminder of their insulated exile. Yet, Jaiswal's comments affirm that Indian authorities view such provocations as temporary distractions from inexorable legal processes.





Looking ahead, sustained international cooperation will prove crucial. India's extradition successes, such as those involving David Headley in the past, bolster optimism that persistence will prevail, ensuring fugitives confront the courts they have long evaded.





This episode also spotlights the role of social media in amplifying accountability demands. Viral content like Modi's post has thrust the issue back into the spotlight, pressuring policymakers to accelerate returns and recoveries.





While challenges abound, the MEA's commitment underscores a strategic patience backed by legal machinery. The saga of India's economic fugitives continues to evolve, with justice hanging in the balance of international diplomacy and domestic resolve.





Based On ANI Report







