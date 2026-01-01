



In a significant blow to Maoist insurgents, security forces gunned down 15 rebels, including the high-value target Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da, in a fierce encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday.





The clash unfolded in the dense Kumdi area of the Saranda forest, falling under the jurisdiction of Kiriburu police station. Police confirmed that the operation involved approximately 1,500 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) elite CoBRA commando unit.





A police officer reported that the exchange of fire commenced at 6 am and was ongoing as of the latest updates. Among the 15 Maoist bodies recovered were those of Anal Da, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, along with a substantial haul of arms and ammunition.





The anti-Maoist sweep in the Saranda forest had been in progress since Tuesday, intensifying into a full gunfight early on Thursday morning. Inspector General of Police (Operations) Michael Raj S disclosed that the operation stemmed from precise intelligence indicating Anal Da's presence in the area with his squad.





Anal Da, a resident of Pirtand in Giridih district, had been deeply entrenched in Maoist activities since 1987. Security agencies had pursued him relentlessly for years, marking him as one of the most wanted figures in the insurgency.





CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh had visited Chaibasa, the district headquarters of West Singhbhum, just days earlier on Monday, underscoring heightened focus on the region.





Kolhan and Saranda remain among Jharkhand's last major Maoist bastions. Officials noted that security forces have made substantial inroads elsewhere, drastically reducing insurgent presence in areas such as Buda Pahad, Chatra, Latehar, Gumla, Lohardaga, Ranchi, and Parasnath.





This encounter represents a critical success in India's ongoing campaign against left-wing extremism, potentially disrupting Maoist command structures in eastern India. Further details on the recovered weaponry and any additional casualties are awaited as the operation concludes.





Agencies











