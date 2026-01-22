



Pakistan has been named to US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' despite strong objections from Israel. The board, established as an international organisation to promote stability and secure enduring peace in conflict-affected areas, initially focuses on the rebuilding of Gaza.





India features on a lengthy list of countries invited to join the group but has yet to respond to the invitation. The development comes amid heightened tensions, with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appearing alongside Trump and other members, including Islamabad's ally Turkey.





This alignment is unlikely to sit well in New Delhi. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of sponsoring cross-border terrorism, most notably the devastating attack on 22 April in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed numerous lives.





Israel has voiced similar concerns over Pakistan's inclusion. Earlier this month, Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar dismissed any role for the Pakistani military in Gaza stabilisation efforts during an interview with NDTV





Azar highlighted Israel's unease about deepening ties between Hamas and terror outfits operating from Pakistani soil, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba. He stressed that cooperation demands trust and proper diplomatic relations, which do not exist with Pakistan.





"There is an effort right now to try to create a situation in which we can move forward, but for that, Hamas must be dismantled. There is no way around it," Azar stated. Israel's Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat echoed this, deeming Pakistani soldiers' involvement in any transitional or reconstruction force "unacceptable".





The inaugural 'Board of Peace' comprises the US, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Indonesia, Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. It also includes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch Trump supporter in the EU, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





In his opening remarks, Trump asserted that "everybody" seeks involvement and pledged collaboration with others, including the United Nations. He envisioned the board expanding beyond Gaza to global conflicts once initial successes are achieved.





"I think we can spread out to other things as we succeed with Gaza... we're going to be very successful in Gaza," Trump declared. He added that a fully formed board could tackle "pretty much whatever we want to do".





Conspicuous absences mark the lineup. Western European powers such as France, the United Kingdom, and Germany are missing, as are Russia and China.





Beijing acknowledged receiving an invitation but affirmed its commitment to a UN-centred international system. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman underscored this position.





Trump will chair the board while separately representing the US. The charter grants the chairman sweeping powers to create, modify, or dissolve subsidiary entities as needed.





He will appoint an executive board of "leaders of global stature" for two-year terms, removable at his discretion. The chairman's position endures beyond voluntary resignation or incapacity.





A US official told AFP that Trump could retain chairmanship post-White House until he steps down. A successor president might appoint a new US representative, but Trump's role persists otherwise.





This setup raises questions about the board's longevity and impartiality, particularly given Pakistan's contested role and Israel's reservations. As India weighs its response, the initiative tests delicate geopolitical balances in the Middle East and South Asia.





Based On NDTV Report







