



The 17th edition of the DOSTI exercise, a key trilateral maritime drill involving the Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan Coast Guard, and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), has commenced in Male, Maldives.





This longstanding platform for regional cooperation kicked off with its harbour phase on 17 January 2026, underscoring renewed commitments to maritime security amid evolving regional dynamics.





The Indian Coast Guard announced the exercise's start via a post on X, highlighting collaborative MARPOL exercises—focused on marine pollution response—and joint Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) drills. These activities aim to enhance interoperability and build camaraderie among the participating forces.





Live demonstrations of pollution response equipment took centre stage during the harbour phase, alongside tabletop exercises and cross-boarding standard operating procedures (SOPs). Such practical engagements foster reciprocal learning and capacity building, preparing the coast guards for real-world maritime challenges.





A four-member delegation from the Indian Coast Guard, led by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, arrived in the Maldives specifically for DOSTI 17. Their presence signals India's proactive role in bolstering ties with neighbours, aligning with the 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision and the neighbourhood-first policy.





Director General Sivamani engaged with MNDF chiefs during the visit, advocating for enhanced bilateral cooperation. This interaction reflects India's strategic emphasis on collective maritime resilience in the Indian Ocean Region.





The official inauguration ceremony unfolded on 17 January at Hotel Jen in Male, graced by Maldives Minister of Defence, Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, as chief guest. He emphasised the vital need for sustained cooperation, coordination, and interoperability among the three coast guards.





Attendees included several Maldivian government ministers, Chief of Defence Force Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Vice Chief of Defence Force Brigadier General Ahmed Ghiyas, as well as Director Generals from the Indian and Sri Lankan Coast Guards and foreign ambassadors. The event symbolised high-level endorsement of trilateral maritime partnerships.





This year's DOSTI 17 prioritises hands-on joint training and information sharing, offering personnel a chance to exchange expertise and forge stronger professional bonds. Such emphasis addresses contemporary threats like illegal fishing, piracy, and environmental hazards.





Historically, DOSTI began in 1991 as a bilateral exercise between the MNDF Coast Guard and Indian Coast Guard. It evolved into a trilateral format in 2012 with Sri Lanka's inclusion, cementing its status as a cornerstone of regional maritime collaboration.





The harbour phase, currently underway, incorporates VBSS training and MARPOL simulations to promote mutual understanding. Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft stand ready for the forthcoming sea phase, which will test operational coordination in open waters.





DOSTI 17 reinforces maritime domain awareness and joint readiness in the Indian Ocean, vital for smaller island nations like Maldives and Sri Lanka amid growing geopolitical complexities. It exemplifies practical diplomacy, enhancing collective responses to shared security imperatives.





Based On ANI Report







