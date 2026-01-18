



China endured a double setback in its space program on 16 January 2026, with back-to-back launch failures involving the veteran Long March-3B rocket (CZ-3B) and the debut flight of Galactic Energy's Ceres-2 solid-fuel launcher.





These incidents marked the loss of a classified Shijian-32 satellite and an undisclosed payload comprising around six satellites, occurring within roughly 12 hours of each other.





The first mishap unfolded at Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China. At 11:55 Eastern Time (1655 UTC), the Long March 3B roared skyward, adhering to pre-notified airspace closures. Amateur footage captured the lift-off, yet an ominous silence ensued from official channels.





Some 12 hours later, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) confirmed the failure via WeChat, attributing it to a third-stage anomaly that doomed the Shijian-32 satellite. State media Xinhua noted that investigators are probing the exact cause, offering no further details on the mishap.





This represents the Long March 3B's first total failure since April 2020, when a third-stage issue claimed Indonesia's Palapa-N1/Nusantara-2 satellite. It also stands as the first outright Long March family loss in approximately 300 launches, following a partial failure in March 2024 on a Long March 2C mission with Yuanzheng-1S upper stage.





That earlier incident involved DRO-A and DRO-B lunar spacecraft, which CASC salvaged through intricate orbital adjustments to reach their destinations despite the anomaly. The hypergolic Long March 3B primarily serves geostationary transfer orbit missions, including communications, weather monitoring, remote sensing, and technology demonstrations.





The failure could ripple through China's launch manifest. It might delay deployments of TJS experimental satellites and Tianlian data relay spacecraft. Alternatives exist, such as the newer kerolox Long March 7A from Wenchang, though its hydrolox upper stage shares heritage with the 3B, potentially complicating schedules for both.





Shijian-32's mission remains shrouded in secrecy, aligning with the programme's experimental bent. Past Shijian satellites have tested orbital refuelling—Shijian-21 and Shijian-25 separated in geosynchronous orbit late 2025 after months docked—alongside new technologies and operational validations.





Less than 12 hours after the Long March debacle, Galactic Energy attempted the Ceres-2's maiden voyage from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. Liftoff occurred at 11:08 p.m. Eastern (0408 UTC on 17 January), capping months of delays and scrubbed windows.





The company swiftly acknowledged the anomaly, confirming the mission's loss and apologising to partners. Around six satellites were aboard, including the innovative Lilac-3 ultra-flat disc from Harbin Institute of Technology and Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics.





Ceres-2 promised 1,600 kg to 500 km low Earth orbit—quadrupling the 400 kg capacity of its smaller sibling, Ceres-1. The timing stung: Ceres-1 had just resumed flights successfully from a Shandong coastal barge the previous day, rebounding from a November 2025 failure.





Galactic Energy now faces headwinds in its expansion drive. The firm eyes the Pallas-1 liquid-propellant debut, targeting 8,000 kg to LEO, and has filed preliminary IPO paperwork alongside peers like Space Pioneer.





China's 2025 record gleamed with just two failures in 92 attempts, including new launcher successes. Yet January 2026 has already claimed two within days, mirroring India's PSLV-C62 loss earlier that week, which sacrificed 16 satellites—though Orbital Paradigm reported its KID reentry capsule survived.





These marked China's fifth and sixth launches of 2026, succeeding four prior successes: Long March 6A with Yaogan-50 (01) in a highly retrograde orbit; Long March 8A lofting the 18th Guowang batch; Long March 2C for Algeria's AlSat-3A; and Ceres-1's sea-launched Tianqi satellites.





Beijing anticipates surpassing 100 orbital launches this year, underscoring its relentless pace amid growing commercial and military ambitions. Dual failures highlight persistent engineering challenges, even for a programme dominating global launch rates.





Such anomalies underscore the high-stakes nature of spaceflight, where third-stage precision and solid-rocket reliability prove pivotal. For CASC and Galactic Energy, rapid failure analyses will be crucial to safeguard forthcoming missions and investor confidence.





These events invite scrutiny of China's space prowess relative to rivals like India, whose recent PSLV setback echoes shared vulnerabilities in ascent phases. As investigations unfold, the incidents may prompt refinements in indigenous solid and hypergolic technologies.





Space News Report







