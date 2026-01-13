



US Vice President JD Vance has extended warm greetings to the newly arrived US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, as he begins his tenure in New Delhi.





On Tuesday, Vance took to the social media platform X to congratulate Gor, stating succinctly, "Congrats, Mr. Ambassador. You'll do a great job!" This message came in response to Gor's own post announcing his first day at the US Embassy.





Gor, in his inaugural post from Delhi, expressed enthusiasm for his role. He wrote, "Namaste! Today marks my first day at the US Embassy in New Delhi. I am honoured to join this dedicated team and eager to get to work advancing President Donald Trump's priorities and deepening the US-India partnership. I couldn't be more optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations under President Trump's leadership." This sets an upbeat tone for bilateral engagement under the new US administration.





The timing of Gor's arrival coincides with a significant diplomatic development: India's impending invitation to join Pax Silica. Gor highlighted this on X, noting, "Pleased to share that India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand together." This move underscores deepening ties in critical technology sectors.





Pax Silica represents a US-led effort to forge a coalition aimed at countering China's overwhelming dominance in the global silicon supply chain. Silicon, a foundational material for semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and logistics, has become a geopolitical flashpoint. The initiative seeks to diversify sources, reduce coercive dependencies, and promote innovation among like-minded nations.





Launched with its inaugural summit in 2025, Pax Silica initially excluded India, sparking sharp political criticism in New Delhi.





Current members include the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the UAE, and Australia. India's absence at that stage was seen as a missed opportunity, given its growing ambitions in semiconductors and high-tech manufacturing.





India's inclusion now marks a pivotal shift. Experts anticipate it will mirror the country's later entry into the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), another US-led grouping focused on critical minerals. This step validates India's strategic importance in reshaping global tech supply chains away from Beijing's influence.





For India's domestic semiconductor industry, the benefits could be transformative. Membership in Pax Silica is expected to accelerate indigenous manufacturing capabilities, attract foreign investment, and position India as a viable alternative production hub. Initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission, backed by substantial government incentives, stand to gain momentum through shared technology, standards, and supply chain resilience.





In the broader context of US-India relations, Gor's arrival and the Pax Silica invitation signal a robust phase under President Trump's leadership. The partnership has evolved rapidly in recent years, encompassing defence co-production, space collaboration, and quadrilateral engagements via the Quad. High-tech domains like AI and semiconductors now form a cornerstone, aligning with both nations' goals to secure technological sovereignty.





Vance's personal endorsement of Gor adds a layer of high-level US commitment. As Vice President, Vance's public support not only boosts Gor's mandate but also reinforces the Trump administration's priority on Indo-Pacific partnerships. This comes amid ongoing dialogues on trade, defence sales, and countering shared threats from China.





India's entry into Pax Silica holds strategic defence implications as well. Semiconductors underpin advanced weaponry, drones, missile guidance systems, and AI-driven platforms—areas of mutual interest given joint projects like the Tejas fighter upgrades and co-development of jet engines. A resilient silicon supply could mitigate vulnerabilities exposed during past global chip shortages.





Geopolitically, this development counters China's near-monopoly, where it controls over 80 per cent of refined silicon production. By pooling resources, Pax Silica members aim to innovate in refining, wafer fabrication, and end-use applications, fostering a democratic alternative to authoritarian supply chains.





Challenges remain, however. India must navigate domestic capacity-building, skill development, and integration with global standards. Partnerships with members like Taiwan (an observer influence) and Japan could prove crucial, building on existing semiconductor memoranda.





Gor’s optimism reflects a bilateral relationship at its zenith. With India's economy projected to surge and US firms eyeing diversification, Pax Silica could catalyse joint ventures in Gujarat's semiconductor parks and beyond. This alliance promises not just economic gains but enhanced strategic autonomy for both powers.





As Gor settles into his role, his focus on Trump's priorities—likely including defence tech transfers and supply chain security—positions him as a key architect. Vance's endorsement ensures strong backing from Washington, heralding a new chapter in US-India collaboration amid a fragmenting global order.





Based On ANI Report







