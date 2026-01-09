



Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi today. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary & Director General Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Heads of CAPFs and other Senior Officers were present in the meeting.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to establish lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eliminate terrorism.





Reiterating the zero tolerance policy against terrorism, Shah said that due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the terror eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.





The Home Minister, Amit Shah, appreciates the efforts of the security agencies for strengthening security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that Counter Terror (CT) Operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued.





Union Home Minister directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained and we achieve the goal of ‘terror free J&K’ at the earliest. He assured that all the resources will be made available in this endeavour.





