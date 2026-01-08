



Foreign Ministers from eight Islamic countries have formally welcomed an invitation from United States President Donald J. Trump to join the "Board of Peace", a new multilateral body aimed at resolving the protracted Gaza conflict.





The announcement came in a joint statement issued on Wednesday from Doha, Qatar, signalling a significant diplomatic breakthrough in Middle East peace efforts.





The participating nations include Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Their leaders have accepted Trump's invitation to collaborate on comprehensive peace-building measures, with several countries already confirming their intent to formalise membership through domestic legal procedures.





Egypt, Pakistan, and the UAE have particularly moved swiftly, publicly announcing their decision to join the Board. This rapid response underscores the urgency these nations attach to ending the Gaza conflict and supporting reconstruction efforts in the war-torn territory.





The ministers expressed strong support for President Trump's peace initiatives, reaffirming their commitment to the Board's mission as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2803. This resolution endorses a Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, positioning the Board as a transitional administration with clear objectives.





Central to the Board's mandate is establishing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a prerequisite for any sustainable peace agreement. The initiative also emphasises large-scale reconstruction projects to rebuild infrastructure devastated by prolonged hostilities between Israel and Hamas.





Trump's vision extends beyond immediate ceasefire arrangements to encompass broader regional stabilisation. The Board will focus on governance capacity-building, improving regional diplomatic relations, and attracting substantial international investment to Gaza and surrounding areas.





Economic revitalisation forms a cornerstone of the proposal. The Board aims to mobilise significant capital inflows for reconstruction, create employment opportunities, and establish sustainable economic frameworks that benefit both Palestinian and Israeli communities.





The initiative gained formal international legitimacy through UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which specifically references the Comprehensive Plan. This UN endorsement provides crucial diplomatic cover and encourages broader international participation in the peace process.





The "Board of Peace" emerges as phase two of the fragile ceasefire agreement negotiated between Israel and Hamas. First reported by Al Jazeera, the body represents Trump's signature approach to Middle East diplomacy—combining high-level political engagement with concrete economic incentives.





Qatar's role as host for the joint statement highlights its growing influence as a mediation hub in regional conflicts. Doha has positioned itself as a neutral broker, facilitating communications between conflicting parties while maintaining strong ties with both Western and Islamic nations.





Egypt's participation carries particular weight given its strategic position and historical role in Israel-Palestine negotiations. Cairo's endorsement signals confidence in Trump's framework and willingness to leverage its border control and mediation expertise.





Saudi Arabia's involvement marks another milestone in its gradual normalisation with Israel, albeit indirectly through the Palestinian issue. Riyadh's commitment suggests alignment with broader Gulf Cooperation Council priorities for regional stability.





Pakistan and Indonesia represent the significant Muslim-majority perspective from South and Southeast Asia. Their participation broadens the Board's legitimacy across the Islamic world and counters narratives of Western imposition on regional solutions.





The UAE's proactive stance continues its pattern of pragmatic foreign policy under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. Abu Dhabi's early commitment reflects confidence in economic opportunities arising from Gaza reconstruction and regional stabilisation.





Turkiye's inclusion bridges European, Middle Eastern, and Islamic interests. Ankara's participation validates the Board's multilateral approach while maintaining its traditional advocacy for Palestinian rights.





Jordan's endorsement carries symbolic importance as custodian of Jerusalem's holy sites. Amman's support reinforces the Board's commitment to Palestinian self-determination and statehood as outlined in international law.





Implementation will proceed through country-specific legal processes, ensuring domestic legitimacy for each member's participation. This phased approach allows flexibility while building momentum toward full operationalisation.





The Board's comprehensive mandate addresses governance deficits that have long hindered Palestinian state-building efforts. Capacity-building programmes will target institutional reform, transparent administration, and service delivery improvements.





Regional relations improvement forms another critical pillar. The Board seeks to normalise interactions between Israel, Palestinian authorities, and Arab neighbours, creating a security architecture benefiting all regional stakeholders.





Success hinges on realising Palestinian rights to self-determination and statehood, as explicitly affirmed in the joint statement. This commitment aligns with longstanding international consensus while providing fresh momentum through Trump's personal diplomatic engagement.





The eight nations' collective endorsement represents the strongest multilateral backing yet for Trump's Middle East peace strategy. Their unified voice carries substantial diplomatic weight across both Islamic and global forums.





As membership formalisation proceeds, attention shifts to operational details—funding mechanisms, headquarters location, leadership structure, and concrete timelines for Gaza reconstruction projects.





The initiative arrives at a critical juncture, with Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepening amid winter conditions. The Board's focus on immediate reconstruction could provide urgent relief while laying foundations for long-term peace.





International observers will watch closely as the Board transitions from diplomatic concept to operational reality. Success could reshape Middle East dynamics; failure risks deepening regional divisions and prolonging conflict.





President Trump's personal investment in the Board underscores his determination to leave a lasting foreign policy legacy. The eight nations' response validates his approach while raising expectations for tangible results on the ground.





Based On ANI Report







