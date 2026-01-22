



Russian President Vladimir Putin has signalled Russia's potential participation in US President Donald Trump's proposed "Peace Council", an international body designed to tackle global conflicts, with a notable financial pledge.





Speaking to the Russian Security Council on Wednesday, Putin responded positively to Trump's invitation, expressing willingness to contribute $1 billion immediately—drawn from Russian assets frozen by the previous US administration.





This offer comes amid Trump's broader vision for the council, initially framed as the Gaza Board of Peace under Phase 2 of his 20-Point Peace Plan for the Middle East, but now expanding to address wider geopolitical tensions, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





Putin highlighted Moscow's "special relations with the people of Palestine" as a key motivator, underscoring Russia's longstanding support for Palestinian causes and its commitment to international stability efforts.





The funds, Putin suggested, could be mobilised "right now, even before we decide whether we'll take part... in the work of the Board of Peace," demonstrating proactive engagement despite ongoing reservations.





However, the Russian leader tempered his enthusiasm, noting that Moscow requires additional time to thoroughly assess the proposal and consult with strategic partners before committing fully.





Trump had confirmed Putin's inclusion just days earlier on Monday, describing him as "one of the people" among world leaders invited to the high-profile initiative during a media interaction.





The Peace Council aims to unite leaders from 60 countries to oversee critical portfolios in post-conflict zones like Gaza, including governance, reconstruction, investment, and humanitarian aid.





Countries pledging $1 billion secure permanent seats on the executive board, while others can join for three-year terms, creating a tiered structure to incentivise substantial contributions.





This development marks a potential thaw in US-Russia relations under Trump's second term, contrasting sharply with the sanctions and asset freezes imposed during the Biden era.





Putin's reference to frozen assets—estimated at over $300 billion globally, with significant portions held in the US—adds a layer of financial pragmatism, effectively repurposing seized funds for a cooperative venture.





The initiative builds on Trump's September proposal for Gaza reconstruction, evolving into a broader platform that could influence ongoing conflicts, including Russia's war in Ukraine.





Trump's envoys have recently engaged in talks with Moscow, with the US president claiming negotiations on Ukraine are "reasonably close," amid his public distancing of America from direct European responsibilities.





At the Davos World Economic Forum, Trump reiterated strong personal ties with both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, framing them as respected counterparts capable of advancing global peace.





Putin's overture could signal Russia's interest in multilateral diplomacy, potentially easing tensions over Ukraine while positioning Moscow as a constructive player in Middle East affairs.





Yet challenges remain: Western allies, particularly Ukraine and EU partners, have urged firmer US commitments against Russian aggression, viewing any Putin involvement with scepticism.





India, a major buyer of Russian oil, has faced US pressure through proposed sanctions bills, with New Delhi prioritising affordable energy for its 1.4 billion citizens amid global market volatility.





The Peace Council's success hinges on balancing these geopolitical fault lines, with Putin's $1 billion gesture serving as both olive branch and strategic manoeuvre.





As consultations continue, this episode underscores Trump's deal-making approach to diplomacy, leveraging personal relationships and bold financial incentives to redraw international alliances.





