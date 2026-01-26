



Adani Group is aggressively expanding its footprint in the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector.





By integrating Air Works and Indamer Aviation, the conglomerate aims to establish a robust, unified MRO platform. This strategic consolidation separates its aircraft services from airport infrastructure operations, targeting both civil and defence aviation markets.





Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings, has underscored the group's commitment to this vertical. The initiative aligns with India's burgeoning aviation demands, particularly as airlines gear up for massive fleet expansions.





Adani's entry into MRO began in December 2025 with the acquisition of Air Works for an enterprise value of INR 400 crore (approximately $44 million). Air Works brings established expertise in line and base maintenance across India, bolstering Adani's domestic capabilities.





This was swiftly followed by the purchase of Indamer Technics via Adani Defense Systems and Technologies Ltd (ADSTL). In partnership with Prime Aero Services LLP, ADSTL secured a 100% stake in Indamer, enhancing proficiency in both commercial and defence aircraft servicing.





The merger creates synergies in technical expertise, infrastructure, and client networks. It positions Adani to offer end-to-end solutions, from routine checks to complex overhauls, catering to a diverse clientele including Indian Air Force assets and international operators.





Beyond airframe maintenance, Adani plans to venture into landing gear overhaul, aircraft painting, and passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions. Engine maintenance represents the next frontier, with active scouting for suitable partners to accelerate entry.





Physical expansion is underway, with new MRO facilities slated for Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. These complement existing sites, strategically located near Adani's airport hubs like Mumbai, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, optimising logistics and turnaround times.





This push coincides with India's aviation boom. Airlines anticipate inducting around 1,700 aircraft in the coming years, fuelling demand for local MRO, training, and support services. Indigenous capacity will reduce reliance on overseas facilities, curbing costs and downtime.





Adani has also diversified into pilot training by acquiring a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for roughly $90 million. This move addresses the acute shortage of skilled aviators, integrating human capital development into its aviation ecosystem.





Separately, the group has pledged $11 billion for airport infrastructure over the next five years. This underscores a holistic strategy encompassing terminals, runways, and ancillary services, cementing Adani's dominance in India's aviation landscape.





Engine MRO, once a glaring gap in India, is gaining momentum. Fleet growth, escalating costs, and global supply constraints are driving investments. Adani's ambitions pit it directly against players like Safran’s LEAP MRO facility in Hyderabad.





Industry insiders note Adani's pursuit of engine MRO partnerships, potentially with global OEMs. Such alliances could fast-track technology transfer, aligning with India's 'Make in India' push for self-reliance in defence and civil aviation.





For defence applications, this expansion holds strategic significance. Indamer's legacy in military platforms, combined with ADSTL's expertise, positions Adani to service indigenous fighters like Tejas and HAL projects. It supports DRDO and IAF modernisation amid border tensions.





Competition will intensify, spurring innovation and efficiency. Large Indian entrants like Adani signal a shift: heavy maintenance and engine overhauls may soon become regional hubs, exporting services to South Asia and beyond.





Regulatory tailwinds, including eased FDI norms and MRO-specific incentives, further enable growth. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation are prioritising local capacity to handle the projected 2,000-plus aircraft by 2030.





Challenges persist, from skilled labour shortages to supply chain volatility. Yet Adani's scale—bolstered by its ports, logistics, and defence arms—mitigates these, promising resilient operations.





This MRO consolidation elevates India's global standing. It fosters a self-sustaining aviation sector, blending commercial viability with national security imperatives, and sets the stage for Adani as a MRO titan.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







