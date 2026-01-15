



The 78th Army Day Parade unfolded with great pomp in Jaipur on Thursday, drawing attention to India's military prowess. Held along Mahal Road, the event showcased an impressive array of advanced weapon systems, armoured vehicles, and the formidable BrahMos missiles.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi graced the occasion as the chief guest, underscoring the significance of the celebrations.





Prior to the parade's commencement, General Dwivedi presented posthumous Sena Medal gallantry awards to six valiant soldiers. These honours went to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Havildar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar, and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar. The ceremony served as a poignant tribute to their sacrifices, evoking a sense of solemn pride among the attendees.





A ceremonial salute followed, led by the parade commander alongside recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Kirti Chakra. This moment highlighted the Indian Army's storied tradition of bravery.





Adding to the spectacle, three Chetak helicopters swooped overhead, showering flower petals upon the assembled ranks in a vibrant display of aerial finesse.





Mounted troops from the 61st Cavalry then took centre stage, their disciplined manoeuvres evoking the rich military heritage of the nation. Clad in ceremonial attire, they rode with precision, symbolising the continuity of equestrian traditions within modern warfare.





The parade's highlight came with the exhibition of cutting-edge weaponry and armoured assets. The T-90 Bhishma Main Battle Tank rumbled into view, its robust design exemplifying India's armoured might. Alongside it rolled the indigenous Arjun tanks, renowned for their superior firepower and mobility.





Self-propelled howitzers like the K-9 Vajra thundered past, demonstrating advanced artillery capabilities developed through international collaborations. Dhanush artillery guns, a product of indigenous innovation, further showcased the Army's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Infantry combat vehicles such as BMPs formed part of the mechanised column, highlighting versatile platforms for rapid deployment. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, jointly developed with Russia, stole much of the limelight with their hypersonic potential and precision strike abilities, underscoring India's stature in global missile technology.





Distinguished dignitaries including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, along with several ministers, witnessed the proceedings. Their presence lent political weight to the event, reinforcing civil-military synergy.





Army Day itself commemorates a pivotal moment in India's post-independence history. It marks the day in 1949 when General K. M. Cariappa, later elevated to Field Marshal, assumed command as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. This transition from British leadership symbolised the nation's assertion of sovereign control over its armed forces.





The parade not only honoured this legacy but also projected the Indian Army's modernisation drive. Displays of indigenous systems like the Arjun, Dhanush, and BrahMos variants reflect ongoing efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. These platforms enhance operational readiness amid evolving regional security challenges.





Gallantry awardees and their families, present in spirit through the posthumous recognitions, embodied the human element of military service. The event thus blended spectacle with substance, fostering national pride and resolve.





As the parade concluded, it left an indelible impression of India's defensive capabilities and unyielding spirit. Such annual observances continue to inspire future generations while reaffirming the Army's role as the nation's shield.





Based On PTI Report







