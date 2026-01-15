



The 78th Army Day celebrations unfolded with great pomp in Jaipur on Thursday, drawing top military brass and dignitaries to Mahal Road in Jagatpura. This marked a historic shift, as the parade moved outside the traditional cantonment area for the first time, symbolising the Indian Army's outreach to the public.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi led the attendees, underscoring the event's significance amid ongoing military reforms.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh graced the occasion alongside Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Bagde, and BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore. A host of other officials joined them, creating a tableau of national unity and resolve. The parade served not only as a commemoration but also as a showcase of India's advancing defence capabilities, reflecting lessons from recent operations and global conflicts.





Army Day falls on 15 January each year, honouring the day in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher. As the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of an independent India, Cariappa's legacy embodies self-reliance and valour, themes that resonated strongly throughout the Jaipur event.





The parade highlighted an impressive array of artillery and rocket systems, demonstrating the Army's firepower and precision. At the forefront stood the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to 800 kilometres away from land, sea, or underwater platforms. This Indo-Russian joint venture has evolved into a cornerstone of India's strike capabilities, with recent upgrades enhancing its lethality.





Complementing the BrahMos was the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, fresh from tests with long-range guided rockets extending to 120 kilometres. The upgraded BM-21 Grad and the SMERCH system, which unleashes 12 rockets of 300 mm calibre over 90 kilometres, further illustrated the Army's rocket artillery prowess. These displays underscored India's push towards indigenous production and technological edge in modern warfare.





Artillery platforms stole much attention, including the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) and the M777 ultra-light howitzer. The ATAGS, a home-grown marvel, promises enhanced mobility and range, while the M777's lightweight design suits high-altitude and rapid deployment scenarios along borders with China and Pakistan. Such systems have proven vital in recent exercises and operations.





Air defence took centre stage with the indigenous Akashteer system, armed with medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM). These proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor by neutralising Turkish and Chinese-origin drones operated by Pakistan in a high-threat environment. Their combat-proven status has sparked global interest, affirming India's self-reliance in countering unmanned aerial threats.





A major highlight was the debut public appearance of the Bhairav Battalion, a new light commando unit raised as part of the Army's restructuring. Positioned between regular infantry and elite Para Special Forces, these battalions draw lessons from Operation Sindoor and global hybrid conflicts. Equipped with advanced weaponry, drones, and agility for swift strikes, they bridge gaps in rapid-response capabilities across diverse terrains.





A commanding officer from 2 Bhairav Battalion spoke to ANI, emphasising the pace of modern warfare. "Conflicts today are hybrid in nature," he noted, "and one needs modern technology to meet the challenges. The Bhairav battalions align with new operational requirements, force restructuring, and innovative thought processes." Five such units are set to stand up by October, enhancing defences along Pakistan and China fronts.





Operation Sindoor loomed large over the celebrations, frequently cited as a template for tri-services synergy and technology-driven warfare. Launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, it involved precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure, secure indigenous communications via SAMBHAV, and air dominance with fewer than 50 weapons. Chiefs like General Dwivedi and Air Marshal Tiwari praised its calibrated response, which extended beyond the May ceasefire and set new strategic norms.





Broader reforms echoed in the event's subtext, including theaterisation debates addressed by CDS General Chauhan. While Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged caution against hasty implementation, favouring a joint planning centre, Chauhan assured resolution through openness. The Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata, themed 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future', builds on these discussions, with PM Modi inaugurating it.





Initiatives like Mission Sudarshan Chakra further contextualise the parade's displays. This ambitious tri-services project aims for an Iron Dome-like shield by 2035, integrating missiles, lasers, radars, and cyber defences against drones to hypersonic threats. Trials under Project Kusha begin in 2026, promising a multi-layered, indigenous system operational across domains.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent remarks at Ran Samwad 2025 reinforced the whole-of-nation approach. He stressed readiness for unpredictable wars, drawing from Sindoor's tech-centric lessons, and highlighted cyber security and self-reliance. CDS Chauhan echoed this, noting India's peace-loving stance but rejection of pacifism, with emphasis on precision, narrative superiority, and war research.





Jharkhand's EastTech 2025 expo and new 'Bhairav' units signal India's manufacturing ambitions, boosted by GST cuts on equipment. Amid persistent LoC infiltrations, these developments fortify responses to Pakistan's proxy tactics and China's border challenges—priorities outlined by General Chauhan as top threats.





The Jaipur parade thus transcended ceremony, projecting India's military evolution. From combat-proven Akashteer to debutant Bhairav commandos, it signalled preparedness for hybrid threats, integrated operations, and future warfare. As General Dwivedi noted post-Sindoor, conflicts demand ongoing vigilance, with the Army setting benchmarks in synergy and innovation.





Based On ANI Report







