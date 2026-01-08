



Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, visited the IBM Thomas J Watson Research Centre Think Lab in Washington DC. During the visit, he witnessed cutting-edge research in quantum computing and discussed IBM's expanding presence in India.





Ambassador Kwatra highlighted India's National Quantum Mission (NQM), a key government initiative approved on 19 April 2023. Spanning 2023-24 to 2030-31 with a budget of ₹6,003.65 crore, the mission seeks to position India as a global leader in quantum technology through research collaborations and innovation hubs.





The NQM aims to harness quantum advancements for innovation, national security, and industrial growth across sectors. Kwatra emphasised dedicated steps to foster world-class partnerships.





In a related engagement, he met Professor Yann Le Cun, a leading AI researcher. They discussed the future of artificial intelligence and India's priorities in leveraging AI for domestic development.





Earlier, in November 2025, Kwatra met Congressman Jay Obernolte to bolster India-US cooperation in science, technology, AI, and innovation. He also conversed with Francis Pedraza of Invisible Technologies on evolving tech landscapes, noting Pedraza's Eternity Civilization Foundation project to translate ancient Nalanda library texts using AI.





Based On ANI Report







