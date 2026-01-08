



Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US House Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss bolstering the India-US strategic partnership.





In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra expressed honour at the meeting, noting his appreciation for Speaker Johnson's support in strengthening bilateral ties between the world's two largest democracies.





Kwatra thanked Johnson for his solidarity following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, reiterating India's resolute stance against terrorism and the shared commitment to counter it in all forms.





The discussions covered key partnership areas, including defence and security, oil and gas trade, and technology such as artificial intelligence, highlighting the expanding scope of collaboration.





Ambassador Kwatra also addressed ongoing trade negotiations, emphasising efforts towards a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial deal.





Earlier, he visited IBM's Thomas J. Watson Research Centre, where he explored cutting-edge quantum computing research and discussed IBM's growing presence in India alongside the National Quantum Mission's focus on world-class collaborations and innovation hubs.





Based On ANI Report







