



US President Donald Trump has made bold claims about his foreign policy achievements, asserting that he "single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS" during his leadership. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump linked his diplomatic record directly to what he describes as a rebuilt American military that now commands global respect.





Trump expressed frustration over being denied the Nobel Peace Prize, accusing Norway—the host nation of the ceremony—of making a "foolish" decision. He maintained that while the award "doesn't matter," he believes he deserved recognition for saving "millions of lives" through his peace efforts. Notably, Trump referred to the honour as the "Noble Peace Prize" in his message.





The President tied his foreign policy successes to enhanced US military strength, claiming it restored deterrence and earned fear and respect from major adversaries. "The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the rebuilt U.S.A.," Trump wrote emphatically, crediting his administration with preventing broader conflicts worldwide.





Trump has long argued he merits the Nobel Peace Prize for diplomatic breakthroughs, particularly his Middle East initiatives during his first term. He frequently contrasts his record with that of previous recipients, positioning himself as a uniquely effective peacemaker.





In the same post, Trump renewed criticisms of NATO allies, alleging several member states failed to meet their defence spending commitments until he applied pressure. He claimed contributions surged only after his intervention, after years of the United States "foolishly paying for them."





Trump specifically called out Norway as a founding NATO member that benefits from American security guarantees while, in his view, withholding deserved recognition for his peace-preserving role. This combination of gratitude and grievance underscores his narrative of US sacrifice for European security.





The President made sweeping assertions about Russia and NATO dynamics, claiming Moscow holds no fear of the alliance without robust US backing. He credited himself with preventing a complete Russian takeover of Ukraine, warning that without his involvement, "Russia would have all of Ukraine right now."





Trump emphasised his signature all-caps style throughout the post, declaring that "Russia and China have zero fear of NATO without the United States." He questioned whether NATO would reciprocate by defending America if threatened, reinforcing his "America First" worldview.





Throughout his political career, Trump has consistently highlighted military rebuilding as central to his national security strategy. He argues this transformation not only deterred adversaries but also compelled allies to contribute fairly to collective defence.





The Truth Social post comes amid ongoing global tensions, with Trump positioning himself as the indispensable leader who maintains peace through strength. His remarks about Norway coincide with heightened transatlantic debates over burden-sharing and recognition for American leadership.





Trump's claim of ending eight wars represents one of his most expansive assertions yet, though he provided no specific details about these conflicts in the post. The statement aligns with his broader narrative of unprecedented peacemaking achievements.





Norway's Nobel Committee has faced Trump's criticism before, particularly after awarding the prize to others during his tenure. The President's latest comments revive this grievance while framing it within his accomplishments in military modernisation and alliance reform.





The post also reflects Trump's ongoing preoccupation with personal validation alongside policy substance. By invoking the Nobel alongside war-ending claims and NATO reforms, he constructs a comprehensive case for his foreign policy legacy.





As Washington navigates complex international relationships, Trump's message serves multiple purposes: rallying his domestic base, pressuring allies, warning adversaries, and reinforcing his self-image as history's most consequential peacemaker.





The timing of the Truth Social outburst—amid routine White House business—demonstrates Trump's preference for direct communication over traditional channels. His unfiltered style ensures maximum visibility while bypassing media interpretation.





While specific reactions from Norway or NATO headquarters remain pending, Trump's post guarantees continued transatlantic discussion about burden-sharing, military strength, and appropriate recognition for American leadership in global security.





Based On ANI Report







