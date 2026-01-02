



The Indian Army recovered a suspicious consignment on Thursday morning along the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, believed to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone.





The incident unfolded in the sensitive Chakkan da Bagh sector, specifically between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in Khari village. Troops spotted the package amid heightened vigilance in this volatile border area.





Inside the seized bag, soldiers discovered dozens of ammunition rounds, alongside a yellow tiffin box suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED). The find underscores ongoing concerns over cross-border smuggling attempts by hostile elements. A bomb disposal squad promptly examined the consignment to neutralise any immediate threats, confirming no detonation risk.





This recovery forms part of a broader pattern of drone incursions from Pakistan, aimed at bolstering terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent Economic Times reports highlight similar activities, including Pakistan's airspace restrictions ahead of India's tri-services drills from 30 October to 11 November, which impacted civilian flights in southern and central regions. Such moves reflect escalating tensions along the western frontier.





In response, the Army has intensified search and surveillance operations across the Pir Panjal ranges in Poonch. These efforts persist despite harsh conditions—heavy snowfall, extreme cold, and rugged terrain—demonstrating unwavering commitment to border security. Joint patrols with local forces have been ramped up to deter further infiltrations.





The incident aligns with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent directives at the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer, where he urged commanders never to underestimate adversaries. Singh emphasised robust information warfare and infrastructure upgrades, including new Edge Data Centres for faster operational decisions. He also invoked Operation Sindoor, a peace mission symbolising India's resolve against hybrid threats from Pakistan.





Procurement advancements bolster these defences. The Defence Acquisition Council recently approved Rs 79,000 crore in deals, encompassing Nag Missile Systems for the Army, alongside 2,408 Nag Mark 2 anti-tank guided missiles and 107 NAMICA vehicles. Close-quarter battle carbines worth Rs 2,700-2,770 crore from Bharat Forge and PLR Systems are set for delivery within a year, enhancing infantry firepower.





Drone warfare has evolved as a key asymmetric tactic. The Army is countering this by equipping 380 infantry battalions with 'Ashney' drone platoons for surveillance and strikes, particularly along northern and western borders. Elite Bhairav battalions for special operations further strengthen capabilities, as noted in reports on anti-tank upgrades and Javelin missile acquisitions.





Geopolitically, Pakistan's actions coincide with its military overtures elsewhere, such as strengthening ties with Bangladesh and warnings to the Taliban. Domestically, incidents like the ULFA-I militant neutralisation in Arunachal Pradesh by Army and Assam Rifles highlight multi-front vigilance. In Poonch, operations continue unabated, with no room for complacency.





This drone-dropped ammo seizure reaffirms the Army's proactive stance, preventing potential terror attacks. It serves as a stark reminder of persistent cross-border threats, even as India advances self-reliance through indigenous manufacturing and R&D. Troops remain on high alert, safeguarding the nation's integrity amid winter challenges.





Based On ET News Report







