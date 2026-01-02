



Defence Minister. Rajnath Singh, visited the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters in New Delhi to mark its 68th anniversary. He highlighted the pivotal role that DRDO's weapon systems played during Operation Sindoor, describing them as a testament to the organisation's professionalism and dedication to national security.





Operation Sindoor, conducted in the early hours of 7 May last year, eliminated at least 100 terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. Singh noted that DRDO's equipment functioned seamlessly throughout the operation, significantly boosting the morale of the armed forces.





The Minister expressed strong confidence in DRDO's contribution to Mission Sudarshan Chakra, an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2025 Independence Day address from the Red Fort. This mission tasks DRDO with equipping India's vital installations with a comprehensive air defence system over the next decade.





Singh emphasised the critical importance of air defence in modern warfare, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor. He urged DRDO to pursue this goal with full commitment, ensuring complete aerial protection for key assets.





Reflecting on DRDO's history, Singh recalled its establishment in 1958 through the merger of the Indian Army's Technical Development Establishments, the Directorate of Technical Development & Production, and the Defence Science Organisation. From humble beginnings with just 10 laboratories, it has expanded into a multifaceted entity covering diverse disciplines.





The Defence Minister called on DRDO to align its efforts with the rapidly evolving technological landscape. He stressed the need for innovative products that remain relevant amid changing geopolitical and warfare dynamics.





Singh encouraged greater private sector involvement, pointing to DRDO's successful collaborations with industry, academia, and start-ups. These partnerships have fostered a robust defence ecosystem, enhancing indigenous capabilities.





He commended DRDO for not only creating technology but also building trust among the public and armed forces. The organisation's state-of-the-art equipment has equipped the military with tools that performed reliably in combat.





During the visit, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat briefed Singh on the organisation's 2025 achievements, ongoing R&D projects, and initiatives to engage industry and startups. They also discussed the roadmap and major targets for 2026, along with internal reforms to streamline operations.





Singh praised DRDO's advancements in procurement, project management, and partnerships with MSMEs. These improvements have made processes more efficient, faster, and reliable.





The Minister highlighted DRDO's focus on deep tech and next-generation technologies. He stated that progress in these areas would bolster national capabilities and fortify the broader defence ecosystem.





In an era defined by continuous innovation, Singh warned that yesterday's knowledge quickly becomes obsolete. He advocated for relentless technology scanning, capability assessment, and future-proofing to keep pace with emerging warfare domains.





DRDO must challenge itself and nurture the next generation of scientists, Singh asserted. This approach ensures sustained learning and adaptability in a fast-changing world.





On X, formerly Twitter, Singh extended greetings to DRDO personnel and their families on DRDO Day. He lauded their scientific excellence and national duty in advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.





By developing indigenous, future-ready technologies, DRDO reinforces India's strategic autonomy and the confidence of its armed forces, Singh posted. He wished the organisation a year of breakthroughs and continued national service.





Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with senior DRDO scientists and officials, attended the event. The visit underscored the government's commitment to self-reliance and technological prowess in defence.





This anniversary celebration comes amid recent developments, including the Defence Acquisition Council's approval of ₹79,000 crore in capital acquisitions for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Key procurements involve Nag Missile Systems, advanced torpedoes, and long-range target systems.





The Indian Army has signed a ₹2,700 crore deal for 4.25 lakh close-quarter carbines from Bharat Forge and PLR Systems. It is also set to acquire 2,408 Nag Mark 2 missiles and 107 NAMICA vehicles.





India plans to induct BrahMos missiles with an 800 km range by end-2027, enhancing strike capabilities across its borders. Defence Minister Singh recently flagged off the first batch from Lucknow, affirming that all of Pakistan now falls within its reach.





A light tank successfully test-fired the Nag Mk II missile, marking a milestone in indigenous defence tech developed by DRDO's CVRDE and manufactured by Larsen & Toubro. Rajnath Singh inaugurated new production lines at HAL Nashik for TEJAS MK-1A and HTT-40 aircraft, aiming to deliver 180 TEJAS MK-1A jets to the Indian Air Force by 2032-33.





The Indian Air Force tested DRDO's Military Combat Parachute System at 32,000 feet, advancing high-altitude capabilities with reduced maintenance needs.





Operation Sindoor has positioned India as a defence exporter, drawing interest from nations like France for long-range systems and counter-drone tech. DRDO released the Indian Radio Software Architecture standard for military communications, promoting interoperability and self-reliance.





Bids for the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program have been submitted by firms including L&T, HAL, Adani Defence, and TATA Advanced Systems.





The Army issued a ₹30,000 crore tender for DRDO-developed Anant Shastra air defence systems, to be led by Bharat Electronics Limited, strengthening borders with China and Pakistan.





These developments align with Singh's vision for DRDO, positioning it at the forefront of Mission Sudarshan Chakra and India's defence modernisation.





Based On PTI Report







