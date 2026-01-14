



President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Dr Robert Zischg, the newly appointed Austrian Ambassador to India, on 14 January 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.





This ceremony also saw the presentation of credentials by the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Chandradath Singh, and the US Ambassador, Mr Sergio Gor. The event marks the formal commencement of Zischg's diplomatic duties in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.





In a statement following the presentation, Ambassador Zischg expressed honour at meeting President Murmu and highlighted the longstanding friendship between Austria and India, grounded in robust people-to-people contacts and economic collaboration.





He voiced keen anticipation for enhancing cooperation during his tenure and collaborating closely with Indian counterparts to deepen mutual engagement. The Austrian Embassy echoed this sentiment on X, welcoming Zischg and affirming expectations of further solidifying the excellent relations under his leadership.





Diplomatic relations between India and Austria date back to 10 November 1949, laying a foundation for enduring partnership. Recent high-level interactions underscore this continuity; in 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, where both reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and opposition to nuclear blackmail. Jaishankar congratulated Meinl-Reisinger on her appointment and discussed bilateral ties alongside the Ukraine conflict.





Jaishankar's prior engagements with Austria include his visit from 31 December 2022 to 3 January 2023. Earlier, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg visited India from 19 to 21 March 2022, fostering dialogue on shared interests. These exchanges reflect a pattern of sustained ministerial-level communication that bolsters strategic and economic dimensions of the relationship.





The credential presentation by Zischg assumes added significance amid evolving global dynamics, positioning Austria-India ties for expanded collaboration in trade, technology, and security. Official posts from Rashtrapati Bhavan on X documented the ceremony, emphasising its role in formalising diplomatic representation.





As Zischg assumes his post, prospects for deepened economic partnerships and cultural exchanges appear promising, building on historical goodwill.





