



United States President Donald Trump has sharply rebuked Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen for stating a preference to remain under Danish sovereignty rather than align with the United States.





Speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Tuesday, Trump dismissed Nielsen's position, declaring, "Well, that is their problem. I disagree with them. I don't know who he is. Don't know anything about him. But that is going to be a big problem for him."





The exchange stems from Nielsen's comments during a news conference in Copenhagen alongside Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Nielsen emphasised Greenland's choice amid what he described as a "geopolitical crisis," asserting, "We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark."





Greenland's coalition government has firmly rejected US overtures, stating that it "cannot accept under any circumstances" any takeover by the United States. As a self-governing territory within the Danish realm, Greenland underscores its membership in NATO, insisting that its defence must occur through the alliance rather than bilateral arrangements with Washington.





Trump's retort follows his earlier warnings over the weekend, where he vowed to act on Greenland "the easy way" or "the hard way." He argued that US inaction would invite Russian or Chinese dominance, saying, "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland - and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour."





Greenland, the world's largest island, holds immense strategic value due to its Arctic location, vast mineral resources, and position overlooking key shipping routes increasingly viable amid melting ice caps. Both Danish and Greenlandic leaders have repeatedly affirmed that the island's future lies with its people, rejecting any notion of sale or annexation.





This flare-up revives Trump's long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland, first floated during his first term in 2019. That proposal drew ridicule from Denmark, with then-Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling it "absurd," prompting Trump to cancel a planned visit to Copenhagen.





The current tensions coincide with heightened great-power competition in the Arctic. Russia has bolstered its military presence there, while China eyes infrastructure investments under its Belt and Road Initiative. The US views Greenland's Thule Air Base as critical for missile defence and surveillance, amplifying Washington's strategic imperative.





Nielsen's stance aligns with Greenland's pursuit of greater autonomy from Denmark while maintaining ties to Copenhagen. The territory controls its internal affairs but relies on Denmark for defence and foreign policy, a framework both parties deem stable.





Trump's "big problem" warning carries an ominous tone, evoking his past use of economic pressure and tariffs against perceived adversaries. Analysts speculate it could signal impending sanctions or diplomatic isolation for Greenlandic and Danish officials opposing US ambitions.





Adding to the diplomatic calendar, US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host Denmark's and Greenland's foreign ministers at the White House on Wednesday. This meeting, reported by Al Jazeera, may serve as a platform to press Washington's case or explore concessions short of outright control.





Denmark, a staunch NATO ally, faces a delicate balancing act. It must safeguard its territory's autonomy without alienating the US, its primary security guarantor. Prime Minister Frederiksen has historically pushed back firmly, yet NATO commitments bind Copenhagen to transatlantic solidarity.





Greenlandic public opinion leans towards independence but favours Danish protection over foreign influence. Polls indicate strong resistance to US acquisition, rooted in cultural identity and fears of resource exploitation without local benefit.





Economically, Greenland's rare earth minerals and potential oil reserves attract global powers. The US has invested in infrastructure there, but China previously funded airports, raising alarms in Washington about Beijing's foothold.





Russia's Arctic militarisation, including new bases and hypersonic missile deployments, underscores the region's volatility. Trump's rhetoric frames Greenland as a bulwark against these threats, positioning US control as a defensive necessity.





Critics of Trump's approach warn of alliance strain. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stressed collective defence, implicitly cautioning against unilateral moves that could fracture unity.





The White House meeting could de-escalate or intensify rhetoric. Outcomes might include enhanced US basing rights or economic aid packages, though outright purchase remains improbable given Greenland's rejection.





This saga highlights shifting Arctic geopolitics, where climate change opens new frontiers. Control of Greenland could reshape global trade, defence postures, and resource access for decades.





As Trump prioritises "America First" in his second term, Greenland exemplifies his willingness to challenge allies for perceived national interests. Whether through deal-making or pressure, his administration signals no retreat from Arctic ambitions.





Based On ANI Report







