



Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan concluded a significant visit to Pakistan, marked by key meetings with the nation's top military leadership. On Thursday, he engaged in substantive discussions with General Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.





The talks centred on bilateral defence cooperation, regional security dynamics, and opportunities to deepen military ties. Both sides emphasised the value of enhanced professional collaboration, including training exchanges between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.





Air Chief Marshal Khan praised the professionalism of Pakistan's military, highlighting their role in promoting regional peace and stability. In response, General Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to building lasting defence relations with Bangladesh.





In a separate meeting, Khan called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. Their dialogue covered mutual professional interests, the shifting regional security landscape, and pathways for stronger bilateral defence partnerships.





Admiral Ashraf underscored the Pakistan Navy's initiatives to maintain maritime peace and stability in the region. Khan acknowledged the navy's high standards and voiced eagerness to expand cooperation between the two nations' forces.





The leaders concurred on the need for more frequent high-level visits and joint exercises to build operational synergy. This naval engagement complements broader efforts to align strategic objectives.





The previous day, Khan met Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Discussions reportedly touched on Bangladesh's "potential procurement" of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, signalling interest in joint defence manufacturing and technology transfer.





These interactions occur amid warming ties between Dhaka and Islamabad, following a decade-long suspension of direct flights, now resuming from 29 January with Biman Bangladesh Airlines operating twice-weekly services to Karachi. This aviation link underscores thawing relations.





Bangladesh's air force currently operates a mix of ageing Chinese and Russian aircraft, including F-7s and MiG-29s, creating demand for modern multirole fighters like the JF-17. The lightweight jet, co-developed by Pakistan and China, offers cost-effective capabilities suited to regional threats.





Procurement talks align with Bangladesh's military modernisation drive under interim leadership post-2024 political changes. Pakistan positions the JF-17 Block III as an attractive option, featuring advanced AESA radar and beyond-visual-range missiles.





Earlier reports confirmed Bangladesh's "potential interest" in JF-17s, with negotiations focusing on operational training, maintenance support, and local assembly. Up to 16-32 units could be in play, potentially valued at $1-2 billion.





These developments contrast with Bangladesh's traditional reliance on Indian, Chinese, and Western suppliers. Recent strains in India-Bangladesh relations, including minority attacks and border tensions, may influence diversification.





India monitors these overtures closely, given the JF-17's deployment by Pakistan against Indian assets in past conflicts. Enhanced Pak-Bangla air cooperation could alter South Asian aerial balance. Training exchanges discussed could involve Pakistani instructors at Bangladesh's air bases, mirroring existing army-level collaborations. Naval joint exercises in the Bay of Bengal are also on the table.





Economically, JF-17 deals promise offsets like technology transfer to Bangladesh's nascent aerospace sector, boosting local firms akin to Pakistan's PAC Kamra. This fits Dhaka's push for self-reliance amid global supply chain disruptions.





Geopolitically, the visits signal Bangladesh balancing relations post-Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Pakistan leverages shared Islamic identity and anti-India sentiment, while China backs via JF-17 production.





Regional implications extend to countering Indian naval dominance in the Indian Ocean. Pakistan Navy's growing submarine fleet could integrate with Bangladesh's acquisitions. Critics in Dhaka question over-reliance on Pakistani platforms, citing maintenance issues with existing gear. However, competitive pricing and political goodwill tip scales.





India's TEJAS MK-1A and AMCA programs offer alternatives, but cost and delivery timelines favour quicker JF-17 integration. Bangladesh eyes a mixed fleet for flexibility. Future steps include technical evaluations and financing talks, possibly via Saudi or Turkish intermediaries. High-level exchanges set stage for formal agreements by mid-2026.





These meetings reinforce a pragmatic shift in Dhaka's defence posture, prioritising immediate capabilities over ideological alignments in a volatile neighbourhood.





Based On PTI Report







