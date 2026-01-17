



Bharat Forge, a diversified Indian conglomerate, has secured drone supply contracts valued at approximately ₹300 crore through its aerospace division.





The company announced this development on Friday, highlighting a significant boost to its role in India's indigenous defence ecosystem.





These contracts, awarded by the Indian Army and Navy, encompass a variety of unmanned systems tailored for critical military applications. They include Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms as well as loitering munitions, designed to address urgent operational needs across India's diverse terrains.





The drone platforms in question—Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet, and Cleaver—represent homegrown innovations developed specifically for the Indian armed forces. Each system is optimised for varied mission profiles, from high-altitude surveillance to precision strikes in contested environments.





Bharat Forge emphasised the rapid evolution of its unmanned vehicle portfolio. Advanced features such as autonomy, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making are being integrated progressively, enhancing overall platform performance.





These technological upgrades deliver tangible benefits, including extended mission endurance, pinpoint precision, improved survivability, and greater adaptability. Such capabilities prove invaluable in dynamic, high-threat operational scenarios faced by the military.





Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, described the milestone as a "dual achievement." It coincides with the securing of EP-VI contracts and the prominent showcase of the UAV Omega One during the Army Day Parade in Jaipur this January.





The Omega One drone was displayed mounted on an upgraded BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, captivating defence leadership at the event. This public demonstration served as a powerful validation of Bharat Forge's technological prowess and integration capabilities.





The inductions align seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, prioritising self-reliance in defence production. Bharat Forge's focus on indigenous solutions underscores its commitment to national security imperatives.





Supporting this vision, the company has ramped up domestic production capacity. This ensures swift delivery timelines without compromising on quality, reliability, or scalability—key factors for frontline military deployments.





In the broader context, these contracts reflect growing momentum in India's drone sector. Bharat Forge's success builds on its established expertise in aerospace and defence, positioning it as a key player amid rising demand for unmanned systems.





The platforms' versatility addresses multifaceted threats, from border surveillance to tactical munitions delivery. Loitering munitions like Bayonet and Cleaver, in particular, offer reusable strike options with minimal collateral risk.





ISR drones such as Omega One and Omega Nine enhance situational awareness through real-time intelligence gathering. Their integration with AI enables autonomous navigation and threat analysis, reducing operator workload in prolonged missions.





Bharat Forge's aerospace arm has invested heavily in R&D to meet Tri-Service requirements. This includes ruggedised designs for extreme conditions, from Himalayan heights to maritime operations.





The ₹300 crore deal not only bolsters the company's order book but also signals confidence in private sector contributions to defence indigenisation. It follows a series of high-profile milestones, including Army Day exposure.





Looking ahead, Bharat Forge aims to expand its UAV ecosystem further. Future enhancements may incorporate swarm tactics, hypersonic elements, and seamless manned-unmanned teaming, aligning with global defence trends.





This development reinforces India's strategic push towards self-sufficiency. By leveraging private innovation, the nation reduces import dependence while accelerating capability upgrades for its armed forces.





Stakeholders view the contracts as a win for Atmanirbhar Bharat, with potential spillover effects on exports. Bharat Forge's scalable production could position India as a drone exporter in the region.





The announcement marks a pivotal step in modernising India's drone fleet. It exemplifies how corporate agility and technological foresight converge to support national defence objectives.





Based On PTI Report











