



India's Ministry of External Affairs has revealed details of the inaugural telephone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which occurred on 13 January 2026.





The discussion encompassed a broad spectrum of bilateral matters, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, and energy. The two leaders also shared views on regional developments, underscoring the multifaceted nature of India-US ties.





Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, briefed the media during the weekly press conference in New Delhi.





He emphasised that this marked the first direct engagement between the two counterparts. Jaiswal highlighted the comprehensive agenda, reflecting ongoing priorities in economic and strategic collaboration.





Jaishankar himself confirmed the call via a post on X, describing it as a "good conversation." He listed key topics such as trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence, and energy. The minister noted that both sides agreed to maintain regular contact on these and related issues.





This exchange unfolds against a backdrop of tensions in India-US relations, particularly over trade negotiations and tariffs. The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on certain Indian imports, linked to India's purchases of Russian oil. These measures stem from decisions by US President Donald Trump, even as talks have progressed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initial visit to Washington in February last year.





From the US perspective, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott addressed the call positively. Rubio congratulated India on the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill. Pigott indicated Rubio's eagerness to leverage this legislation for deeper civil nuclear cooperation.





Pigott elaborated that the discussion aimed to expand opportunities for American firms, bolster shared energy security, and safeguard critical mineral supply chains. Rubio and Jaishankar also covered ongoing bilateral trade talks, expressing mutual interest in enhanced economic ties. They reaffirmed commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, characterised the conversation as "positive" in his own X post. He specified discussions on subsequent steps in trade negotiations, critical minerals, and the prospect of an in-person meeting next month. Gor's update signals momentum towards resolving sticking points.





A notable development emerged in technology and supply chain realms. Gor announced India's forthcoming invitation as a full member to the Pax Silica alliance next month. This US-led initiative seeks to forge a secure, innovation-oriented silicon supply chain, directly aligning with the critical minerals focus raised by Jaishankar.





Pax Silica, spearheaded by the US State Department, targets artificial intelligence and supply chain resilience. It encourages coordination among allies and trusted partners for dependable technology and economic frameworks. India's prior exclusion from the 2025 inaugural Pax Silica Summit had drawn domestic political backlash.





The prospective inclusion represents a diplomatic pivot, poised to invigorate India's semiconductor sector. It positions the country as a viable alternative hub for production, mitigating global dependencies and enhancing technological sovereignty. This move dovetails with India's push for indigenous manufacturing amid geopolitical flux.





Broader implications for defence and energy cooperation loom large. The agenda's emphasis on defence signals potential advancements in joint military exercises, technology transfers, and procurement deals. Civil nuclear ties could accelerate under the new Indian legislation, opening doors for US firms in reactor construction and fuel supply.





Trade frictions, however, persist as a hurdle. India's Russian oil imports have irked Washington amid sanctions on Moscow, complicating tariff waivers. Yet, the call's tone suggests pragmatism, with both sides eyeing a balanced agreement that addresses market access and intellectual property concerns.





Regional perspectives exchanged during the talk likely touched on Indo-Pacific stability, including maritime security and countering assertive neighbours. Shared stakes in a rules-based order reinforce the strategic convergence that has defined the partnership since the Quad's revival.





As next steps materialise—a possible Jaishankar-Rubio meeting and Pax Silica membership—observers anticipate accelerated progress. These engagements could recalibrate trade dynamics, fortify supply chains, and deepen defence interoperability, cementing India-US alignment in an era of flux.





