



China has firmly rejected an invitation from the United States to join the newly proposed Board of Peace, reaffirming its dedication to the United Nations-centred international system.





The Chinese Embassy in India shared the statement on X, attributing it to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This development unfolded on 22 January 2026, amid US President Donald Trump's efforts to formalise the board at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.





The Chinese position emphasises true multilateralism and adherence to the UN Charter's principles. "No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will stay firmly committed to safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations," the spokesperson stated.





Beijing's refusal underscores its longstanding preference for UN-led frameworks over alternative initiatives perceived as US-dominated.





President Trump, addressing reporters, hailed the Board of Peace as "the most prestigious board ever assembled." He contrasted it sharply with the United Nations, claiming it would accomplish far more. Trump credited Middle East peace, particularly in Gaza, to the elimination of the Iranian nuclear threat, framing the board as a pivotal tool for global stability.





The board forms part of Phase 2 of Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan, initially proposed last September to resolve the Gaza conflict. Its scope has since broadened to mediate wider global disputes. Focused originally on West Asia, it now aims to oversee post-conflict reconstruction and stabilisation in the Gaza Strip.





According to a White House statement, the Executive Board will manage key portfolios such as governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction efforts, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation. Financial commitments play a central role: nations pledging USD 1 billion secure permanent seats, while others may join for three-year terms.





US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed that up to 25 countries have accepted invitations. Confirmed participants include Israel, Kosovo, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Armenia, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and Jordan. Notably absent from the list is China, highlighting a clear geopolitical divide.





Trump's remarks also referenced invitations to figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he said had accepted. He described board members as "people that get the job done" with "tremendous influence," acknowledging some as "controversial" yet effective. This eclectic mix reflects the board's ambitious, unconventional approach to peacemaking.





The initiative emerges against a backdrop of shifting Middle East dynamics, with Trump asserting "tremendous peace" following actions against Iran. Critics may view the board as an attempt to sideline the UN, while supporters see it as pragmatic innovation. China's rejection signals potential challenges in gaining universal buy-in.





Beijing's stance aligns with its broader foreign policy, which prioritises multilateral institutions and resists unilateral Western-led structures. This could complicate the board's legitimacy, especially in regions where UN auspices hold sway. As the Davos meeting progresses, further responses from major powers will clarify the board's trajectory.





The Board of Peace's funding model introduces a novel element to international diplomacy, tying influence to financial contributions. This pay-to-play dynamic may attract cash-rich Gulf states but alienate others, potentially skewing priorities towards donor interests over equitable reconstruction.





Based On ANI Report







