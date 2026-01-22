



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spotlighted the robust progress in intra-BRICS relations during his annual press conference in Moscow. Speaking on 21 January 2026, he commended the achievements of international diplomacy within the bloc, particularly praising Brazil's effective stewardship as chair in 2025.





The event, moderated by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, offered a comprehensive review of Russia's foreign policy accomplishments over the past year. Lavrov emphasised that ties with all BRICS nations have grown stronger, laying a solid groundwork for expanded cooperation across multiple domains.





He highlighted the collective commitment to bolstering BRICS amid rising global interest in the grouping. Russia extended full support to Brazil's chairmanship, which advanced numerous initiatives and built upon projects initiated at the BRICS Summit in Kazan during autumn 2024.





Preparations are advancing for the third Russia-Africa Summit slated for 2026. A pivotal step in this process was the second conference of foreign ministers from Russia and African Union nations, convened in Cairo in December 2025.





Lavrov also celebrated the triumphant close of the Cross Years of Culture between Russia and China (2024-2025). Hundreds of events unfolded across both countries, fostering deeper cultural bonds.





Looking ahead, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have proclaimed 2026-2027 as the Years of Education for Russia and China. This initiative seeks to enhance exchanges in youth programmes, culture, and humanitarian spheres.





The minister described these efforts as vital to cultural diplomacy, especially youth engagement. Cooperation is broadening into sports, archival collaboration, and interpersonal connections, underpinned by a visa-free regime and unprecedented travel volumes.





Lavrov underscored India's pivotal role, invoking the privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. He referenced President Vladimir Putin's state visit in December 2025, including fruitful meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





On the economic front within BRICS, Lavrov pointed to burgeoning projects with Iran. These include the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and advancements in the International North-South Transport Corridor, enhancing trade connectivity.





Relations with Vietnam, which acceded to BRICS as a partner country in 2025, were characterised as a strategic partnership of special distinction. This alliance promises further multifaceted collaboration.





The three-hour press conference drew representatives from Russian and international media outlets. Lavrov's remarks reflect Russia's proactive diplomacy in a multipolar world, with BRICS emerging as a cornerstone of equitable global governance.





Based On ANI Report







