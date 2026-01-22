



US President Donald Trump has signed the charter to establish his "Board of Peace" initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, hailing it as a transformative step towards resolving worldwide conflicts.

Speaking on 22 January 2026, Trump described the occasion as "a very exciting day, long in the making," declaring, "We're going to have peace in the world. And we're all stars."

Trump reflected on the past year, claiming that "just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it." He asserted that "many good things are happening" and that global threats "are really calming down." Flanked by leaders from founding member countries, he boasted that his administration was "settling eight wars," with significant progress towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.





The ceremony saw Trump thank the attending leaders, noting they were "in most cases very popular leaders, some cases not so popular." He added warmly, "In this group I like every single one of them." Trump has previously touted the board as potentially "the most prestigious board ever formed," underscoring his vision for it as a powerhouse in international diplomacy.





Originating from Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan—endorsed by the UN Security Council—the initiative has broadened far beyond the Middle East. Administration officials report that around 35 nations have committed to join, with invitations extended to 60 countries. Trump hinted that the board could eclipse the United Nations, assuming key roles in global peacekeeping.





During a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, whose nation has confirmed membership, Trump said, "We have a lot of great people that want to join." He noted that some leaders require parliamentary approval, while uninvited countries are clamouring for inclusion.





Defending the involvement of figures like Russia's Vladimir Putin, Trump insisted he wants "everybody" who is powerful and can "get the job done."





Not all reactions have been positive. Several European allies have declined participation, voicing concerns over the board's expansive mandate and its potential to disrupt the UN Charter-based international order. The United Kingdom explicitly refused to sign during Trump's ceremony, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper citing unease over Putin's invitation.





Details from the charter, as reported by media outlets, stipulate that permanent membership demands a USD 1 billion contribution, while non-paying members serve three-year terms. Notably, the document designates Trump as permanent chairman, even post-presidency, cementing his enduring influence.





Trump tied the board to his broader strategy, crediting it with facilitating the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and pressuring Iran. "If we didn't do that, there was no chance of making peace," he stated. The timing coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's arrival in Davos, as Trump expressed frustration over the Russia-Ukraine war. "I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done," he said. "And if they don't, they're stupid—that goes for both of them."





This launch reflects Trump's signature deal-making approach to diplomacy, echoing his first-term Abraham Accords and "America First" pivot away from multilateral institutions. Critics, however, warn that the board's pay-to-play structure and inclusion of authoritarian leaders like Putin risk legitimising aggression rather than curbing it. Proponents argue it fills a void left by the UN's perceived paralysis on issues like Ukraine and Gaza.





As Davos 2026 unfolds, the "Board of Peace" emerges as a bold Trumpian experiment in realpolitik, potentially reshaping alliances. With 35 members already on board and more eyeing involvement, its success may hinge on tangible breakthroughs in Ukraine and the Middle East—tests that will define whether it rivals or undermines the post-war global order.





Based On ANI Report







