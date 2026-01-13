



India has adopted an unwavering stance on the Shaksgam Valley, asserting that it constitutes an integral and inalienable part of its territory, specifically within the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.





This position was firmly reiterated by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly press briefing on 9 January 2026, in direct response to China's infrastructure activities in the region via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





Jaiswal categorically rejected the so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963, describing it as illegal and invalid, and emphasised that India has never recognised this arrangement. He further condemned the CPEC, which traverses the Shaksgam Valley, as passing through Indian territory that remains under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan.





India's diplomats have consistently protested these developments to Chinese authorities, underscoring Beijing's attempts to alter ground realities in the valley as unacceptable. New Delhi has reserved the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereign interests, signalling a resolute commitment to defending its territorial integrity.





This strong rebuttal came mere days before Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning's remarks on 13 January 2026, where she claimed the valley belongs to China and justified infrastructure construction there.





Yet India's response leaves no ambiguity: the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are non-negotiable parts of the nation, a fact repeatedly conveyed to both China and Pakistan.





The Shaksgam Valley, geographically bordering China's Xinjiang Province to the north, the Northern Areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier region to the east, holds strategic significance that India refuses to cede.





By terming the 1963 agreement a nullity, India invalidates any legal basis for China's presence or development projects in the area.





This stand aligns with India's broader policy of rejecting unilateral changes to the status quo along its borders, particularly those involving third-party collaborations like CPEC. India's protests have been methodical and persistent, ensuring that Chinese encroachments do not go unchallenged diplomatically.





The MEA's language—describing the occupation as "forcible and illegal"—highlights the robustness of India's legal and moral claim over the territory. Furthermore, by linking Shaksgam to the indivisibility of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, India reinforces its constitutional position post the 2019 reorganisation of these regions.





This episode underscores India's proactive diplomacy in countering narratives from Beijing and Islamabad that seek to legitimise control over disputed areas. New Delhi's reservation of rights for "necessary measures" implies a readiness to employ diplomatic, legal, or other tools as circumstances demand.





India's consistency on this matter dates back decades, with successive governments upholding the non-recognition of the 1963 Sino-Pakistani deal.





The timing of India's statement, just before China's rebuttal, demonstrates vigilance and pre-emptive clarity in its communications.





Critically, India views CPEC not merely as an economic venture but as a violation of its sovereignty, given its route through the valley. This firm posture serves as a deterrent against further infrastructure build-up, compelling international attention to India's valid claims.





India's diplomatic engagements have repeatedly flagged these issues in bilateral talks with China, ensuring the matter remains on the agenda.





By publicly articulating its red lines, New Delhi bolsters domestic resolve and signals to allies its unyielding defence of borders.





The Shaksgam dispute thus exemplifies India's strategic patience coupled with assertive sovereignty assertion. India's stand remains ironclad: no foreign agreement or project can supersede its territorial rights in the valley.





Based On ANI Report







