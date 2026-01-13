



The Indian Army's transformation under General Upendra Dwivedi has marked a pivotal shift towards embracing unmanned aerial systems as a cornerstone of modern warfare.





One of the most transformational reforms has been the institutionalisation of a dedicated drone force, elevating drones from experimental tools to integral doctrinal components.





This change reflects a broader recognition of unmanned systems' potential to reshape battlefield dynamics, particularly along India's contested borders.





ASNI, or the Army Swarm Drone Initiative, stands as General Dwivedi's brainchild, launched to harness the disruptive power of drone swarms. Unveiled in 2024, ASNI integrates thousands of low-cost, AI-enabled micro-drones capable of autonomous operations, electronic warfare, and precision strikes.





Unlike traditional drones, these swarms overwhelm enemy defences through sheer numbers and adaptive algorithms, drawing lessons from conflicts like Ukraine where such tactics proved decisive.





The Infantry, historically reliant on manpower-intensive tactics, now fields a full-fledged drone arm under this reform. Each infantry brigade has been allocated dedicated drone platoons, equipped with loitering munitions, reconnaissance UAVs, and Kamikaze variants. This integration allows platoons to conduct surveillance, target acquisition, and kinetic engagements without exposing soldiers, fundamentally altering high-altitude warfare in regions like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.





Shaktibaan exemplifies the Artillery's pivot towards a drone-centric combat ecosystem. This indigenous loitering munition system, developed by Adani Defence in collaboration with the DRDO, boasts a 15-kilometre range, 30-minute endurance, and warheads optimised for armoured threats. With over 15 regiments slated for induction by 2027, Shaktibaan equips field artillery units to deliver persistent, on-demand firepower, bridging gaps in tube artillery coverage.





This doctrinal evolution transcends mere procurement; it embeds drones within the Army's warfighting manuals and training syllabi. Joint exercises like Bharat Shakti have showcased synchronised drone-artillery strikes, validating the concept in live-fire scenarios. The reform addresses vulnerabilities exposed in the 2020 Galwan clash, where real-time ISR proved critical against numerically superior foes.





Institutionalisations like the Unmanned Wing under the Corps of Army Air Defence further solidify this shift. Trained personnel now specialise in drone operations, counter-drone measures, and swarm tactics, with academies at Nashik imparting skills in AI piloting and electronic countermeasures. This professionalisation ensures scalability, with projections for 10,000-plus drone operators by decade's end.





Indigenous production underpins the reform's sustainability. Partnerships with Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems, and IdeaForge have ramped up local manufacturing, reducing import dependency from 70% to under 30%. The Positive Indigenisation List mandates drone components' domestic sourcing, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat while fostering a robust ecosystem for future innovations like loyal wingman UAVs.





Geopolitically, this drone force counters adversarial advancements. China's PLA deploys thousands of swarms along the LAC, while Pakistan's Turkish-supplied drones threaten the LoC. India's response—ASNI's anti-jamming resilience and Shaktibaan's man-in-the-loop precision—restores deterrence, enabling asymmetric advantages in resource-constrained environments.





Budgetary commitments underscore the doctrinal permanence. The 2026 Defence Allocation earmarks ₹8,500 crore for UAVs, a 40% hike from 2024, funding serial production and R&D into hypersonic drones. This investment signals to adversaries that experimentation has yielded to entrenched capability.





Challenges persist, including spectrum management against jamming and ethical dilemmas in autonomous lethality. Yet, the Army's phased rollout—pilots in 2025, full operationalisation by 2028—mitigates risks through iterative refinement. International collaborations, like US-India co-development under iCET, infuse cutting-edge tech without compromising sovereignty.





In essence, General Dwivedi's drone reforms herald a doctrinal renaissance, positioning the Indian Army as a pioneer in unmanned warfare. By institutionalising ASNI, infantry drone arms, and Shaktibaan, the force transitions from manpower-centric to technology-dominant operations. This is not fleeting experimentation but a bedrock shift, fortifying India's strategic posture for the drone-saturated battlefields of tomorrow.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











