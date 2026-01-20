



Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorski, has highlighted his country's pursuit of fresh trade alliances with India in response to escalating global tariffs. During a press interaction in New Delhi on 20 January 2026, Sikorski underscored Poland's strategy to diversify partnerships amid trade barriers imposed by certain regions.





He specifically noted that India has demonstrated a keen willingness to engage, positioning it as a promising avenue for collaboration. "When faced with increased tariffs from some regions of the world, we seek new trade partners, and India has shown a willingness to engage," Sikorski remarked.





This outreach follows the United States' trade agreement with the European Union last year, which introduced a 15 per cent import tariff on most EU goods, including those from Poland. Such measures have prompted EU members like Poland to explore alternative markets to safeguard economic interests.





Sikorski emphasised the broader imperative to affirm commitment to free trade principles. "We need to demonstrate to the world that there are regions in the world that still believe in free trade," he stated, framing the India-Poland dialogue within a global narrative of trade resilience.





Parallel to bilateral overtures, India and the EU are advancing towards the final stages of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiation. This development signals substantial potential for enhanced economic ties across diverse sectors.





The Polish Deputy PM expressed optimism regarding the compatibility of agricultural sectors between India and the EU, despite sensitivities in certain industries. He portrayed the EU as a stable and predictable single market, bolstered by its confederation structure involving member states, the European Parliament, and the Commission.





"This system prevents abrupt policy shifts seen elsewhere, rendering the EU an appealing destination for trade and investment," Sikorski explained. He anticipates a successful conclusion to the FTA, which could unlock mutual benefits.





The India-EU FTA is slated for completion during the forthcoming visit of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India Summit on 27 January, potentially marking a pivotal moment in negotiations.





Beyond trade, Sikorski's discussions with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Monday encompassed critical regional and global issues. The talks addressed neighbourhood challenges and transnational threats, reflecting shared strategic concerns.





Both leaders condemned violations of international borders, whether by tanks or terrorists. Sikorski affirmed Poland's and India's common stance against transnational terrorism, drawing from their respective experiences with such threats.





Jaishankar urged Poland to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and avoid supporting infrastructures that fuel it in the region. Sikorski concurred emphatically, citing a recent incident in Poland where state-sponsored arson targeted a railway line under a moving train.





This agreement on counter-terrorism underscores deepening security cooperation between Poland and India. Sikorski's visit thus blends economic diplomacy with geopolitical alignment, amid evolving global trade dynamics and shared security priorities.





