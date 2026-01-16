



The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued urgent advisories urging its nationals in Iran to depart the country immediately amid escalating security concerns.





On 16 January 2026, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that approximately 9,000 Indians, predominantly students, remain in Iran. The government emphasised its commitment to their safety, stating it is closely monitoring the volatile situation.





These advisories, numbering two or three in recent days, explicitly instruct Indians against travelling to Iran and advise those already there to leave by any available means.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran has echoed this call, targeting students, businesspeople, pilgrims, and tourists. Nationals are urged to utilise commercial flights or other transport options promptly.





The MEA's directives come against a backdrop of intensifying nationwide protests in Iran, sparked on 28 December 2025 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar. Demonstrations have since spread across the country, fuelled by the Iranian rial's unprecedented depreciation, alongside severe water shortages, power outages, soaring unemployment, and rampant inflation. Iranian security forces' crackdown has reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths.





Compounding regional tensions, US President Donald Trump has issued stark warnings to Tehran. He has threatened military intervention should security forces continue killing protesters, while encouraging demonstrators with assurances that "help is on the way." Trump further cautioned of "very strong action" if detained protesters face execution.





India's longstanding ties with Iran have drawn fresh scrutiny following Trump's announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on nations conducting business with Tehran. New Delhi has downplayed the potential fallout, noting that bilateral trade stands at roughly USD 1.68 billion—merely 0.15 per cent of India's total trade volume. Officials anticipate minimal economic disruption.





Practical guidance in the advisories includes keeping passports and immigration documents accessible at all times. Indians on resident visas in Iran are encouraged to register with the Embassy in Tehran for assistance. An earlier advisory from 5 January had already urged caution, advising against involvement in protests or demonstrations.





The MEA's proactive stance underscores New Delhi's prioritisation of citizen welfare amid geopolitical flux. Jaiswal reiterated during a weekly briefing in New Delhi that the government stands ready "to do whatever is necessary" for those affected.





This reflects India's broader strategy of balancing diplomatic relations with Tehran while safeguarding its diaspora.





As protests persist and external pressures mount, the situation in Iran remains fluid. Indian nationals heeding the advisories may face logistical challenges given disrupted transport networks. The MEA continues to track developments, poised for further action if required.





Based On ANI Report







