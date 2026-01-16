



Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has sharply criticised the United States over a recent military operation that resulted in the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.





In her first major address to the National Assembly since assuming leadership, Rodriguez described the US actions as an "invasion and kidnapping", labelling it a profound "stain on relations" between the two nations.





Speaking on Thursday in Caracas, she emphasised that the incident demands diplomatic resolution. "They invaded and kidnapped President Maduro and the First Lady. It is a stain on the relations between the United States and Venezuela, and we said that we were going to resolve that stain diplomatically," Rodriguez stated, as reported by local media outlet El Cooperante.





The remarks formed part of her presentation of Venezuela's 2025 annual report, where she also outlined the country's 2026 strategic plan. Rodriguez stressed the need for national unity amid external pressures, positioning Venezuela as resilient against perceived threats from Washington.





She underscored Venezuela's willingness to engage politically despite acknowledging US global dominance. "Venezuela is under threat and, for that reason, I call for national unity so that we can wage the diplomatic battle," she declared.





Rodriguez added that, should circumstances require, she would travel to Washington "standing tall, walking, not dragged there".





Economic achievements featured prominently in her speech. Rodriguez highlighted an 8.5 per cent growth rate for 2025 and daily oil production reaching 1.2 million barrels in December. These figures, she argued, demonstrate Venezuela's push for economic resilience amid political tensions.





The controversy traces back to early January, when the US conducted strikes on Caracas, culminating in Maduro's capture. On 3 January, a "large-scale strike" involving US intelligence agencies and law enforcement led to the detention of Maduro and Flores.





The couple was swiftly transported to the United States, where they face indictments in the Southern District of New York. Charges include alleged involvement in "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies", marking a dramatic escalation in longstanding bilateral friction.





Rodriguez's address reflects broader Venezuelan government rhetoric framing the operation as an act of aggression. It comes nearly two weeks after the events, as the nation grapples with leadership transition and international repercussions.





Her call for unity signals an effort to rally domestic support while keeping diplomatic channels open. Analysts view this as a calculated response, balancing defiance with pragmatism in the face of US dominance.





The incident has intensified scrutiny on Venezuela's political landscape. Opposition voices, including figures like Maria Corina Machado, have engaged US leaders, further complicating the diplomatic terrain.





As Maduro and Flores await trial, Rodriguez's leadership tests Venezuela's ability to navigate sanctions, economic recovery, and geopolitical pressures. Her speech positions 2026 as a year of strategic fortification.





Based On ANI Report







