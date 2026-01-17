



Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has articulated a vision for a democratic Iran that prioritises close cooperation with India, emphasising shared values and mutual benefits in tackling global challenges.





Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Pahlavi underscored that such an Iran would foster the strongest possible ties with nations upholding sovereignty and liberty, positioning India as a key partner across diverse domains.





Pahlavi reflected on the deep historical bonds between the two countries, noting their amicable relations in modern history. He recalled the visit of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Iran, an event from his youth that symbolises the longevity of this partnership. This shared past, he argued, forms a solid foundation for renewed collaboration.





Praising India's rich civilisational heritage, Pahlavi highlighted the pride both nations can take in their histories. He described India's culture as vibrant and enduring, suggesting that this common legacy paves a natural path towards stronger bonds and cooperative endeavours. Such cultural affinity, in his view, transcends politics and fosters genuine goodwill.





Turning to contemporary global issues, Pahlavi stressed the need for deeper international collaboration. He listed pressing challenges including energy shortages, population pressures, and water crises, arguing that no single nation can address them alone. In this context, he positioned India as pivotal due to its technological prowess and expertise.





Pahlavi commended India as a leading nation in technology, particularly in areas ripe for joint ventures. He advocated for expanded cooperation in new and renewable energy sources, alongside other emerging sectors. This, he believes, would harness complementary strengths for sustainable progress.





He expressed enthusiasm for direct engagement between the expert communities, entrepreneurs, and business sectors of Iran and India. "I'm looking forward to have our experts, our entrepreneurs, our business sector, and anybody else working very closely with our Indian counterpart," Pahlavi stated, envisioning practical partnerships that drive innovation and growth.





Optimistically, Pahlavi declared that a liberated, democratic Iran could inaugurate an entirely new chapter in bilateral relations. This sentiment reflects his broader campaign against the current Iranian regime, where he positions himself as a proponent of democratic transition and international reintegration.





The historical backdrop supports Pahlavi's outlook. Iran and India share centuries-old cultural links, encompassing literary exchanges, linguistic ties, and robust trade connections. Throughout much of the 20th century, these relations remained close, bolstered by diplomatic and economic interactions.





The 1979 Islamic Revolution marked a turning point, reshaping dynamics under the new theocratic regime. Ties persisted but evolved amid regional geopolitics, international sanctions on Iran, and strategic energy considerations. India, balancing its relations with Iran and other powers like the United States and Israel, has navigated these complexities carefully.





Energy trade has been a cornerstone, with India historically importing Iranian crude oil despite sanctions. The Chabahar Port project exemplifies ongoing cooperation, providing India strategic access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. Pahlavi's remarks suggest a democratic Iran could elevate such initiatives without the constraints of current sanctions.





From a geopolitical standpoint, a democratic Iran aligned with India could counterbalance influences from China and Pakistan in the region. India's 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies might find a willing partner in a post-revolutionary Iran, enhancing connectivity via the International North-South Transport Corridor.





Technological collaboration holds particular promise. India's advancements in space, IT, and renewables align with Iran's pre-revolution expertise in engineering and science. Pahlavi's call for expert exchanges could revive dormant potentials, fostering joint ventures in solar energy, desalination for water crises, and AI-driven solutions for population management.





Challenges persist, however. Iran's nuclear program and proxy conflicts in the Middle East complicate any transition. A democratic shift would require navigating internal factions, international scepticism, and economic reconstruction. India's non-aligned tradition might temper enthusiasm, prioritising stability over rapid alignment.





Pahlavi's statements resonate amid Iran's ongoing protests and economic woes, where dissent against the regime has intensified. His outreach to India taps into New Delhi's growing global stature, especially as India's economy surges and its defence capabilities expand. For Indian policymakers, this presents both opportunities and risks in a volatile neighbourhood.





Reza Pahlavi's vision outlines a democratic Iran not as a rival but as a natural ally to India, rooted in history and oriented towards future challenges. Should his aspirations materialise, the partnership could redefine regional dynamics, blending cultural heritage with cutting-edge cooperation.





Based On IANS Report







