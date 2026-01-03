



In a major breakthrough against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have dismantled three hideouts belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Kathua district.





The operation unfolded on Friday in the forested regions of Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban, and Dhanu Parole within the Billawar area, following precise intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.





Joint teams comprising police and other security personnel launched a cordon-and-search mission in these dense forest belts. The action quickly escalated when terrorists opened fire upon spotting the forces, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire that persisted throughout the night.





Despite the intense confrontation, the security teams pressed forward, successfully neutralising the immediate threat and uncovering the hideouts. These concealed sites served as makeshift bases for the militants, stocked with essentials to sustain prolonged stays in the rugged terrain.





From the first hideout, police recovered two empty M4 carbine cartridges, indicating recent use of sophisticated weaponry. Additional items included a plastic box containing desi ghee, a polythene packet of almonds, hand gloves, a cap, a blanket, a tarpaulin sheet, a small pouch, and a polythene bag—evidence of the terrorists' attempts to maintain secrecy and comfort.





The second and third hideouts yielded further incriminating materials, underscoring the militants' preparations for extended operations. Among the recoveries were a cooking gas cylinder, cooking oil, charger wires, hand gloves, cooking and eating utensils, an empty oil gallon, large plastic bags, a torch, blankets, a container, and wrappers from various eatables, along with other miscellaneous articles.





Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Mohita Sharma, confirmed the success of the initial phase and noted that search operations continue unabated in the area. This ongoing effort aims to flush out any remaining threats and prevent further infiltration.





Sources reveal that a group of Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad remains active in the Billawar forest belt. These operatives, known for cross-border incursions, have been using such remote hideouts to regroup, plan attacks, and evade detection.





The recovery of M4 cartridges is particularly significant, as these are not indigenous to the region and point to external supply lines, likely from across the Line of Control. This aligns with Jaish-e-Mohammad's history of targeting Jammu and Kashmir with high-impact assaults.





The overnight gunfight highlights the determination of security forces amid challenging terrain and adverse conditions. No casualties among the personnel were reported, reflecting effective tactics and coordination.





This operation forms part of a broader counter-terrorism strategy in Jammu and Kashmir, intensified after recent escalations along the border.





Kathua, straddling sensitive forest areas, has emerged as a hotspot for such infiltrations, prompting heightened vigilance.





Authorities emphasise that intelligence-driven operations like this are disrupting terror networks at their roots. The busting of these hideouts disrupts logistics and safe havens, forcing militants into the open where they are more vulnerable.





Local communities in Billawar have welcomed the action, viewing it as a reassurance against the shadow of terrorism. Enhanced patrols and surveillance are now in place to secure the forested expanses.





As the search intensifies, security agencies are analysing the recovered items for forensic clues, including fingerprints and traces that could lead to higher-value targets. Interrogations of any apprehended suspects will follow standard protocols.





This development underscores India's resolve to combat cross-border terrorism through proactive measures. Jaish-e-Mohammad, designated a global terror entity, continues to pose a threat, but operations such as this demonstrate the upper hand of Indian forces.





The Kathua operation serves as a timely reminder of the persistent challenges in the region, even as peace initiatives progress elsewhere. Sustained efforts by security apparatus remain crucial to maintaining stability.





Agencies







