Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen





Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt firmly rejected any notion of the United States acquiring Greenland following high-level talks in Washington on Wednesday.





Speaking at a press conference in the Danish embassy after meetings with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, they emphasised that such a move would not serve the island's interests. Rasmussen openly acknowledged President Donald Trump's expressed desire to "conquer" Greenland but stated that the discussions had begun to shift the American stance.





The diplomats announced the creation of a high-level working group involving Denmark, Greenland, and the United States to address US security concerns in the Arctic region. Rasmussen explained that this initiative aims to explore cooperative possibilities while strictly respecting Denmark's "red lines" on sovereignty. He stressed that Greenland remains firmly part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a position reiterated by Greenland's Premier the previous day.





Rasmussen highlighted the deep alliance between Denmark, Greenland, and the US, noting Danish troops' participation alongside American forces in Afghanistan during the 2000s. "We look at ourselves as the US's closest allies," he declared, underscoring shared priorities on Arctic security despite differing visions for Greenland's future. He dismissed immediate threats from China or Russia, pointing out the absence of any current Chinese presence on the island and questioning projections of influence in the coming decades.





Denmark's NATO membership, which extends to Greenland under Article 5's collective defence provisions, forms a cornerstone of this reassurance. Rasmussen noted Copenhagen's recent boosts to military spending, including investments in ships, drones, and fighter jets, with readiness for further enhancements. Existing US military access to Greenland, stemming from 1950s agreements, already provides substantial operational leverage, he added.





The working group will convene for its inaugural session in the coming weeks, focusing on mutual accommodations without compromising Danish sovereignty. Rasmussen described US acquisition of Greenland as "absolutely not necessary," citing the enduring diplomatic ties between the two nations—the longest-standing among US allies—as an ideal foundation for agreement. He acknowledged uncertainties but expressed optimism for a respectful path forward.





Greenland's Foreign Minister Motzfeldt echoed these sentiments, advocating stronger US cooperation without yielding autonomy. "That doesn't mean we want to be owned by the United States," she asserted, while calling for a return to normalised relations. She portrayed the US and Greenland as allies and friends, committed to balancing interests and fostering mutual understanding.





This diplomatic exchange follows Trump's renewed push for Greenland's control, articulated in a Truth Social post earlier that day. He framed it as essential for US national security and NATO's robustness, warning that failure to secure it could allow Russia or China to dominate. Trump urged NATO to spearhead the effort, deeming anything short of full US control "unacceptable."





The episode revives Trump's longstanding interest in Greenland, first voiced during his initial presidency, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Arctic. Melting ice caps have heightened the region's strategic value, drawing attention from global powers to its resources and shipping routes. Denmark's response balances alliance-building with sovereignty defence, potentially averting escalation while addressing US anxieties over rivals' advances.





Rasmussen, who served as Danish Prime Minister during Trump's first term, indicated partial alignment with the US President's Arctic security worries. Motzfeldt reinforced Greenland's repeated clarifications of its position, prioritising stable ties. As the working group prepares to meet, the outcome could redefine Arctic cooperation, testing the limits of alliance loyalty against territorial imperatives.





Based On ANI Report







