



US Senator Lindsey Graham met Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran, in Washington DC on Wednesday. He reiterated strong US support for the Iranian people against what he described as Tehran's "brutal regime".





This encounter comes amid escalating unrest in Iran, now in its 20th day.





The protests initially erupted over record inflation and a sharp decline in the value of Iran's currency. They have since spread to more than 280 locations across the country. Demonstrations have evolved into widespread anti-regime agitation, drawing international attention.





In a video message shared on X, formerly Twitter, Graham praised Pahlavi's passion and articulation of hope for Iranians. He emphasised that the choice of Iran's next leader rests with its citizens. "I can't wait until they have a chance to do that," Graham stated, adding that Pahlavi had risen compellingly to the occasion.





Graham declared, "We stand with the people of Iran and against the brutal regime. Make Iran Great Again." He lauded US President Donald Trump for prioritising the Iranian people over the regime. Trump was the first, he noted, to acknowledge that protesters must prevail to restore Iran's greatness.





The senator highlighted the Khamenei regime as the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism. "They have American blood on their hands," he said. Graham portrayed the street protesters as potential allies, urging divine blessings upon them.





Reza Pahlavi responded gratefully to Graham's support during what he called Iran's darkest hour. He invoked a Persian saying: the end of a dark night brings light. Pahlavi described the nation as closer to victory than ever, citing the resilience of his compatriots.





The crown prince affirmed his lifelong commitment to serving Iran. He expressed hope that Iranians would soon enjoy complete freedom to choose their leaders. "We are here to serve them, to make that choice in freedom," Pahlavi added.





Iran has reacted sharply to external involvement. Its government formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and Secretary-General. Tehran accused the United States of inciting violence, meddling in internal affairs, and threatening military action, as per a letter from its UN mission.





Reports indicate mounting brutality inside Iran. The regime plans to execute its first protester on Wednesday, according to the New York Post citing human rights groups. This follows mass arrests of anti-regime demonstrators.





The Iranian Embassy in India issued a vehement statement on Wednesday. It condemned US withdrawals from key global bodies and "unfair tariffs" as assaults on international norms. Such unilateral actions, it claimed, propel the world towards breakdown.





The embassy warned that silence from other nations only worsens the threat. "These policies will sooner or later affect all countries, regardless of their size or economic power," the X post stated. This reflects broader diplomatic tensions amid the crisis.





The meeting between Graham and Pahlavi underscores a bipartisan US stance on regime change in Iran, though primarily from Republican voices. It aligns with long-standing criticisms of Tehran's nuclear ambitions, proxy militias, and human rights record. Protests could reshape regional geopolitics if they gain momentum.





Economic woes fuel the unrest, with inflation eroding living standards and the rial plummeting. Sanctions, partly reimposed under Trump, exacerbate these pressures. Iran's appeals to the UN signal desperation to frame the crisis as foreign interference.





Human rights concerns intensify as executions loom. Mass arrests suggest a regime clampdown, potentially alienating more citizens. Pahlavi's prominence revives monarchy debates, though he positions himself as a servant of democratic choice.





Global reactions remain cautious. Allies like India face balancing acts between energy ties with Iran and Western partnerships. The embassy's statement hints at efforts to rally non-Western support against perceived US hegemony.





As protests persist, the world watches whether internal momentum or external solidarity tips the balance. Graham's "help is on the way" vow raises questions of potential US involvement, from rhetoric to sanctions or beyond. Iran's fate hangs in this volatile interplay.





Based On ANI Report







