



India is embarking on pioneering efforts to bolster its missile defence architecture, focusing on the nascent development of interceptors tailored to neutralise hypersonic missile threats, multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), and cruise missiles, reported Zonar Militar defence web portal.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated preliminary conceptual work on two novel interceptors, codenamed AD-AH and AD-AM, which are slated to anchor Phase III of the nation's Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program.





These advancements mark a substantial evolution from India's existing missile shield, which has hitherto concentrated on countering short- and medium-range ballistic missiles through systems like the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV), alongside the Advanced Air Defence (AAD) and PDV Mk-II interceptors used in prior phases, including anti-satellite roles.





The AD-AH, denoting Advanced Defence – Anti-Hypersonic, and AD-AM, signifying Advanced Defence – Anti-Missile, are envisioned as pivotal elements in confronting sophisticated, high-velocity threats that manoeuvre mid-flight.





Hypersonic missiles, in particular, pose formidable challenges due to their speed exceeding Mach 5 and unpredictable trajectories, while MIRVs complicate interception by deploying multiple warheads from a single launcher, overwhelming traditional defences.





Phase-III of the BMD program seeks to dramatically broaden the interception footprint, extending both altitude ceilings and velocity thresholds, while integrating cutting-edge sensors, refined target discrimination algorithms, and guidance mechanisms resilient to cluttered, high-threat scenarios.





This push unfolds against a volatile regional security landscape, underscored by China's rapid strides in hypersonic weaponry and the ongoing proliferation and upgrading of ballistic missile stockpiles throughout Asia.





For India, fortifying defences against these emergent perils has emerged as a cornerstone of strategic doctrine, prioritising the safeguarding of metropolitan hubs, vital military assets, and command infrastructure.





Although specifics on the interceptors' designs remain scarce, with the initiative still in early conceptual and validation stages, observers concur that DRDO's strategy emphasises home-grown innovations.





This indigenous focus aims to curtail dependence on imported technologies, thereby fortifying India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and technological sovereignty amid 'Make in India' imperatives.





Such capabilities would not only enhance deterrence postures vis-à-vis neighbours but also position India as a frontrunner in next-generation missile defence within the Indo-Pacific theatre.





International Agencies







