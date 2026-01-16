



The D4 Counter Drone System represents a significant achievement in India's indigenous defence technology landscape, having been meticulously designed and developed through collaborative efforts by four premier laboratories under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





These include the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE).





This integrated system is engineered to detect, deny, disrupt, and destroy hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), addressing critical vulnerabilities in modern warfare and perimeter security.





In parallel, the Dharashakti Electronic Warfare (EW) system stands as another milestone in DRDO's portfolio, primarily spearheaded by DLRL with substantial contributions from IRDE and the Electronics and Avionics Research and Development Establishment (DEAL).





This advanced EW platform is tailored for comprehensive spectrum dominance, offering capabilities in jamming, deception, and protection against a wide array of electronic threats. Its development underscores DRDO's prowess in electronic countermeasures, vital for enhancing the Indian Armed Forces' operational superiority in contested electromagnetic environments.





Both systems exemplify DRDO's commitment to self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, integrating cutting-edge radar technologies, high-energy lasers, AI-driven threat assessment, and robust signal processing.





The D4 system's multi-layered architecture allows for real-time surveillance and neutralisation of drone swarms, while Dharashakti's modular design ensures adaptability across ground, airborne, and naval platforms. These innovations have already undergone rigorous field trials, demonstrating high efficacy against low, slow, and small UAVs prevalent in asymmetric conflicts.





The recognition of these accomplishments came at the prestigious 104th SKOCH Summit held in New Delhi, a platform renowned for honouring excellence in governance, technology, and innovation. Dr BK Das, Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) or DG (ECS), led the team in receiving the awards, symbolising the collective triumph of DRDO's scientific community.





Accompanying him were Sheik Althaf M, Director of LRDE; K Murali, Director of DLRL; and the dedicated Project Directors from the respective laboratories involved.





This ceremony not only celebrated technical ingenuity but also highlighted the synergistic interplay among DRDO labs, fostering accelerated indigenous production and technology transfer to Indian industry partners.





The awards affirm the strategic importance of counter-drone and EW capabilities amid rising regional threats, including drone incursions along borders and proliferation of low-cost UAVs by adversarial actors. As India advances its military modernisation, systems like D4 and Dharashakti are poised for induction, bolstering national security postures.





Looking ahead, these developments signal DRDO's trajectory towards next-generation defences, potentially incorporating hypersonic countermeasures and quantum-secure communications. The SKOCH Summit accolade serves as a clarion call for sustained investment in R&D, ensuring India's edge in aerospace and electronic warfare domains.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







