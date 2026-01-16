



China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has issued a strong condemnation of what he terms the "law of the jungle" in global affairs, during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart amid escalating unrest in the Islamic Republic.





The call took place on 16 January 2026, as anti-government protests continue to grip Iran, fuelling tensions with the United States under the Trump administration.





Wang Yi spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali Araghchi, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country. Araghchi asserted that the recent unrest was instigated by external forces but claimed the situation has now stabilised.





Iran remains prepared to counter any external interference, Araghchi emphasised, while keeping channels open for dialogue. He expressed hope that China would assume a more prominent role in fostering regional peace and stability.





Wang Yi responded by reaffirming China's steadfast commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. He explicitly opposed the use or threat of force in international relations.





China rejects any attempt to impose one nation's will upon another, Wang Yi stated, warning against a regression to a world governed by the "law of the jungle".





The Chinese Foreign Minister voiced confidence in the Iranian government and people, predicting they would unite to surmount current difficulties, preserve national stability, and protect their legitimate rights.





Beijing stands ready to play a constructive role in supporting these efforts, Wang Yi added, underscoring China's willingness to contribute positively to Iran's stability.





This diplomatic exchange occurs against a backdrop of intensifying US-Iran friction. The Trump administration has repeatedly signalled its consideration of military options in response to the escalating crisis.





White House statements have maintained that "all options remain on the table" for President Trump, heightening fears of potential intervention.





Iran's protests, now in their 19th day, stem from widespread public fury over soaring inflation, acute economic hardship, and dissatisfaction with governance. Tehran has consistently dismissed the demonstrations as "foreign-backed".





According to the latest figures from the Human Rights Activist News Agency, at least 2,677 deaths have been confirmed, with 1,693 additional cases under review. Serious injuries number 2,677, while 19,097 individuals have faced detention.





Wang Yi urged dialogue and restraint to address the unrest, aligning with China's broader foreign policy of promoting multilateralism and opposing unilateral actions.





The conversation highlights deepening Sino-Iranian ties, particularly as both nations navigate pressures from Western powers. China has positioned itself as a mediator in Middle Eastern affairs, often countering US influence.





Araghchi's briefing to Wang Yi reflects Tehran's strategy of seeking support from non-Western allies amid isolation from the US and its partners.





Trump's rhetoric and military posturing have only amplified Beijing's criticisms, framing them as defences of sovereignty against hegemonic interference.





This episode underscores China's growing assertiveness in global diplomacy, leveraging its economic leverage and UN Security Council veto to champion a multipolar world order.





For India, observing these developments carries strategic weight, given its balancing act between ties with the US, Iran, and China, particularly in energy security and regional stability.





The protests' persistence signals deep-seated challenges for Iran's leadership, potentially reshaping alliances in the Middle East and beyond.





As the situation evolves, Wang Yi's remarks serve as a pointed rebuke to Washington, reinforcing China's narrative of principled opposition to force in international disputes.





Based On ANI Report







