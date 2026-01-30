



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, held a cordial meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, in New Delhi on Friday. This encounter preceded the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM), underscoring New Delhi's commitment to bolstering ties with the Arab world.





Mr Aboul Gheit arrived in India specifically to take part in the IAFMM, with discussions centring on enhancing cooperation across multiple domains. Dr Jaishankar described the talks as wide-ranging, covering mutual collaboration and recent regional developments.





In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister noted: "A warm meeting with Secretary General, League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit this morning. Had a wide ranging conversation about our cooperation and strengthening it across various domains. Also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region."





The bilateral engagement reflects India's intensifying diplomatic outreach amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East and beyond. Key areas of focus include economic partnerships, energy security, and collaborative efforts on regional stability.





Scheduled for Saturday, the IAFMM will be co-chaired by India and the United Arab Emirates. It will draw participation from Foreign Ministers of Arab League member states, alongside the Secretary General and other senior officials.





This gathering marks a significant milestone, being the first IAFMM hosted by India in New Delhi. All 22 Arab League countries are represented at ministerial level, with ministers, ministers of state, or equivalent delegates attending.





The event revives a dialogue paused for a decade, following the inaugural meeting in Bahrain in 2016. That session identified five priority areas: economy, energy, education, media, and culture, laying the groundwork for structured collaboration.





The second IAFMM aims to expand these foundations, deepening partnerships in trade, investment, and strategic domains. It builds on robust economic ties, with Arab nations emerging as vital partners in India's energy imports and infrastructure ambitions.





Preceding the ministers' conclave, the fourth India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting convened on Friday, setting the stage for substantive outcomes. These preparatory consultations ensure alignment on agendas and actionable deliverables.





The IAFMM serves as the pinnacle of India-Arab institutional engagement, formalised through a 2002 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the League of Arab States (LAS). This pact institutionalised regular dialogue processes.





Further cementing ties, a Memorandum of Cooperation established the Arab-India Cooperation Forum in 2008 during a visit by then-Secretary General Amre Moussa. The agreement was revised in 2013 to adapt to evolving structures.





India holds observer status in the LAS, a pan-Arab organisation comprising 22 member states. This position facilitates India's active involvement in regional forums, amplifying its voice on shared concerns like counter-terrorism and maritime security.





Amid global uncertainties, the IAFMM gains added relevance. It signals India's strategic pivot towards multifaceted engagement with the Arab bloc, balancing energy dependencies with opportunities in defence, technology, and renewable energy transitions.





The meeting also occurs against the backdrop of India's 'Act East' and 'Look West' policies converging, positioning New Delhi as a bridge between South Asia and the Middle East. Enhanced connectivity via projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) could feature prominently.





Outcomes from the IAFMM are anticipated to yield fresh initiatives, potentially including joint ventures in food security, digital infrastructure, and climate resilience—areas where India and Arab states share mutual interests.





As the Arab world navigates internal transformations and external pressures, India's hosting role reaffirms its reliability as a partner. The renewed momentum promises to elevate bilateral trade, already surpassing $180 billion annually, to new heights.





Based On ANI Report







