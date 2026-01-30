



Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim, Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has called for stronger economic ties with India as his nation embarks on an ambitious reconstruction programme. Addressing the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture in New Delhi, the minister highlighted the enduring relationship between the two countries.





"Sudan and India enjoy long-standing relations," he stated, emphasising that these ties "stood the test of time." The minister's remarks come at a pivotal moment for Sudan, which has endured years of devastating conflict that crippled its economy and infrastructure.





The war disrupted economic activity, damaged critical infrastructure, and severed international trade links, the minister explained. Sudan now seeks to rebuild with renewed vigour, viewing India as a vital partner in this endeavour.





Both nations share a common historical foundation as English-oriented countries, providing fertile ground for collaboration. This shared perspective, according to the minister, creates opportunities for enhanced trade, investment, and development partnerships.





"Reconstruction is about building better," the minister declared, underscoring Sudan's forward-looking approach to national recovery. His address reaffirms Khartoum's commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic relations with New Delhi.





This outreach builds on India's demonstrated solidarity during Sudan's crisis. Last year, Sudanese Ambassador to India Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom expressed profound gratitude for New Delhi's humanitarian aid, particularly a special Indian Air Force flight delivering 25 tonnes of essential medicines to Port Sudan immediately after hostilities erupted.





The ambassador noted that this timely assistance was "very much needed at the time," highlighting India's role as a reliable partner during Sudan's darkest hour. Such gestures have laid the foundation for deeper economic cooperation.





The minister's visit coincides with significant diplomatic developments. India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) in New Delhi on Saturday, co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign ministers from all 22 Arab League member states, along with the Arab League Secretary General, are expected to attend.





This gathering marks the first time India hosts the IAFMM in its capital, following a decade-long hiatus since the inaugural meeting in Bahrain in 2016. The previous summit identified five priority cooperation areas: economy, energy, education, media, and culture.





The upcoming meeting aims to expand and deepen this existing partnership framework. Preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting on Friday, the IAFMM represents the highest institutional mechanism driving India-Arab cooperation.





This institutional relationship traces back to March 2002, when India and the League of Arab States signed an MoU formalising their dialogue process. A Memorandum of Cooperation establishing the Arab-India Cooperation Forum followed in 2008 during Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa's visit to India.





India maintains Observer status with the League of Arab States, the pan-Arab body comprising 22 member states. Sudan's active engagement underscores the broader India-Arab partnership's strategic importance.





For Sudan specifically, India's established presence in pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, agriculture, and capacity building offers concrete opportunities. New Delhi's experience in post-conflict reconstruction and development partnerships positions it ideally to support Sudan's recovery efforts.





The minister's address signals Khartoum's pragmatic approach, prioritising economic reconstruction over political rhetoric. By leveraging historical ties and shared linguistic heritage, Sudan seeks practical outcomes in trade, investment, and technical cooperation.





India's consistent humanitarian support has earned it significant goodwill in Sudan, creating a solid foundation for commercial partnerships. The timing of the minister's visit, ahead of the IAFMM, suggests coordinated Arab engagement with New Delhi.





As Sudan transitions from conflict to reconstruction, its outreach to India reflects broader regional trends. Arab nations increasingly view India as a stable economic partner capable of delivering tangible development outcomes.





The minister's optimistic vision of "building better" resonates with India's own development philosophy. Both nations recognise that sustainable reconstruction requires long-term partnerships grounded in mutual benefit.





Sudan's reconstruction phase presents substantial opportunities for Indian businesses across multiple sectors. With bilateral ties tested and proven resilient, the coming years promise deeper economic integration between these historic partners.





Based On ANI Report







