



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have escalated their anti-terror operation in the snowbound Chatroo belt of Kishtwar district, targeting a group of three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who remain at large.





The operation, which commenced on 18 January, has faced significant challenges due to thick vegetation, rugged terrain, and over two feet of snowfall blanketing the region. A fierce gun battle erupted in the Sonnar forest near Mandral-Singhpora on the day the operation began, resulting in the tragic death of one paratrooper and injuries to seven soldiers.





Despite the initial setback, the terrorists managed to evade capture and flee deeper into the forest, prompting relentless pursuit by the security forces.





Further encounters occurred on 22 January at Mali Dana top and on 25 January at Janseer-Kandiwar, yet the militants slipped away each time, exploiting the harsh winter conditions.





To curb potential misuse by anti-national elements, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended within a six-kilometre radius covering Singhpora, Chingam, and Chatroo areas. This suspension, first imposed on 23 January, has been extended until 23:59 hours on 30 January, as per an order from the J-K Home Department.





The decision was authorised by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, aimed at preventing the exploitation of high-speed mobile data that could escalate public disorder.





Officials emphasise that the measure is precautionary, designed to maintain operational security amid the ongoing hunt.





In a parallel development, security forces have initiated a fresh search operation in Pajja Morh, Nabana top, and surrounding areas in the Surankote region of Poonch district. This follows credible intelligence about the presence of two suspected individuals, though no contact has been established with them as of the latest reports.





The operation in Poonch continues unabated, reflecting the broader intensification of counter-terrorism efforts across Jammu and Kashmir.





These actions underscore the determination of security personnel to neutralise terror threats, even in the face of extreme weather and tactical disadvantages.





The Chatroo belt's isolation and wintry grip have not deterred the forces, who are employing advanced surveillance and ground tactics to corner the Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives.





Local authorities urge residents to cooperate fully, reporting any suspicious activity while adhering to the temporary internet restrictions. As the operations progress, the focus remains on achieving swift neutralisation without further casualties among the troops.





